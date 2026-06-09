Jobber Launches Its First-Ever In-Person Customer Conference to Showcase the Future of Home and Commercial Service Business Ownership

Hundreds will gather in Austin, Texas, from September 23-24 for major product launches, AI innovations, industry insights, and a keynote from Shark Tank's Daymond John

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber, the leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, today announced Jobber Now 2026, its first-ever in-person customer conference, bringing together the pros shaping the future of service business ownership.

Taking place September 23–24, 2026, in Austin, Texas, the event themed "Field Tested. Future Proof" will bring together hundreds of home and commercial service entrepreneurs, operators, and industry leaders for two days of product launches, AI innovation, business strategy, and networking focused on a rapidly evolving reality: the service businesses pulling ahead are combining the grit and craftsmanship of the trades with the speed, intelligence, and operational sophistication of modern technology companies powered by platforms like Jobber.

Today, more than 100,000 businesses and 400,000+ service professionals rely on Jobber across 50+ industries, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, landscaping, cleaning, and roofing. Together, they serve more than 34 million properties worldwide. That scale gives Jobber a unique view into the trends shaping the industry.

"The future of entrepreneurship isn't just being built in corporate boardrooms," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "It's being built by service pros who are using technology to grow businesses from trucks, shops, garages, and job sites across North America. What started as one-person operations are becoming thriving companies that create jobs, serve their communities, and generate real wealth. The entrepreneurs leading this industry are thinking bigger, moving faster, and building more sophisticated businesses than ever before. Jobber Now is about bringing those leaders together and showing them what's next."

"Field Tested. Future Proof" reflects Jobber's vision for the next generation of service businesses. Companies that thrive over the next decade will pair skilled crews in the field with AI and automation working behind the scenes, helping them reduce administrative work, respond faster to customers, make smarter decisions, and scale more efficiently. The result is a new generation of service businesses that are increasingly technology-enabled by default.

The event will feature entrepreneur, investor, and Shark Tank star Daymond John, whose rise from a self-made founder to global business icon mirrors the entrepreneurial ambition increasingly defining the trades.

"I've spent my career around entrepreneurs who saw opportunity where others didn't," said John. "What excites me about the trades is that we're seeing that same mindset at scale. It's coming from people building real businesses, solving real problems, and serving their communities every day. That's why I'm excited to be part of Jobber Now and celebrate the entrepreneurs driving this industry forward."

While Jobber has hosted virtual customer events in previous years, Jobber Now 2026 marks the company's first in-person customer conference and reinforces Jobber's role as a defining force shaping the future of blue collar business ownership.

Attendees will get access to:

Exclusive product launches and a first look at Jobber's long-term roadmap

AI and automation innovations purpose-built for service businesses

Tactical growth strategies from elite operators and industry experts

Hands-on workshops focused on scaling, hiring, profitability, and operational excellence

Peer networking with hundreds of high-performing service entrepreneurs from across North America

A partner ecosystem showcasing the next generation of tools powering the trades

The conference also reflects Jobber's broader commitment to advancing the trades beyond software alone. In addition to building technology for service businesses, Jobber has become one of the category's most active advocates through investments in original industry research, educational content, grant and scholarship programs, free business tools, and initiatives designed to elevate skilled trades careers, support entrepreneurs, and strengthen the next generation workforce. These efforts help increase visibility into an industry that powers communities, generates trillions of dollars in economic activity, and remains essential regardless of economic or technological change.

That investment also comes as public perception around the trades continues to evolve. Through its annual Blue Collar Report, Jobber has tracked growing interest among younger generations in careers that offer entrepreneurship, financial independence, long-term stability, and resilience in an AI-driven economy.

General admission tickets for Jobber Now 2026 are available now at an early-bird rate of $499 USD through June 30. After that, tickets will be priced at $699 USD. Admission includes access to all sessions, workshops, networking events, and meals. To learn more or register, visit: https://www.getjobber.com/events/jobber-now-2026/

About Jobber

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber streamlines and automates operations so crews can run more efficiently, increase profitability, and scale with confidence. More than 100,000 businesses and 400,000 service pros in over 50 industries—including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning, and contracting—use Jobber to serve over 34 million properties in more than 70 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: jobber.com.

Media contacts

Travis Van Horn

PAN Communications for Jobber

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Elana Ziluk

Senior Public Relations Manager, Jobber

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+1 416-317-2633

SOURCE Jobber