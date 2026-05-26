Jobber Reaches 100 App Integrations, Advancing Its Role as the Operating System for Modern Service Businesses

Milestone highlights how Jobber is bringing together tools, data, and AI to help service pros run more connected and efficient businesses

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber, the leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, today announced that its App Marketplace has surpassed 100 integrations, marking a key milestone in how it supports service businesses as they grow and scale.

As service businesses grow, managing jobs, crews, customers, and finances across multiple tools becomes increasingly complex. Jobber brings these core workflows together in one place, serving as the system of record while enabling connections to the tools businesses already rely on.

"Reaching 100 integrations is a milestone, but what matters more is what it enables for our customers," said Matt Kaplan, Chief Product Officer at Jobber. "Service businesses want their tools to work together, not in silos. Jobber sits at the center of that, bringing together workflows, data, and automation in a way that reflects how they actually operate."

As more tools connect into Jobber, data across jobs, customers, schedules, and finances becomes more unified, reducing manual work and creating a clearer, more complete view of the business. This foundation also enables Jobber to embed AI directly into the workflows service pros use every day.

By leveraging data across integrations, Jobber AI can automate tasks, surface insights, and help businesses operate more efficiently without requiring them to adopt entirely new systems. With access to this data, AI can:

Respond to new leads and keep work moving without manual follow-up

Answer calls and texts, book jobs, and capture customer details

Generate and send marketing campaigns to drive repeat business

Draft quotes, flag high-value opportunities, and help prioritize work

"Rather than introducing AI as a standalone capability, we're focused on embedding it into the workflows our customers already use," added Kaplan. "That's what makes it practical and impactful for service pros."

Jobber supports the full business lifecycle, from generating leads to getting paid, by connecting the tools service pros already rely on:

Leads from tools like Thumbtack flow directly into Jobber, reducing manual work and speeding up response times

Partners like Wisetack enable financing within the customer experience, helping businesses win more jobs

Financial data syncs with tools like Intuit QuickBooks Online, improving accuracy and visibility

Payroll and HR tools like Gusto streamline team management as businesses grow

Automation tools like Zapier connect Jobber to thousands of apps, enabling workflows that run in the background

As Jobber continues to expand its ecosystem, the company is focused on combining integrations, automation, and AI to give service businesses greater control, flexibility, and efficiency as they grow.

About Jobber

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber streamlines and automates operations so crews can run more efficiently, increase profitability, and scale with confidence. More than 100,000 businesses and 400,000 service pros in over 50 industries—including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning, and contracting—use Jobber to serve over 34 million properties in more than 70 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: jobber.com.

Media contacts

Travis Van Horn

PAN Communications for Jobber

[email protected]

+1 202-840-2286

Elana Ziluk

Senior Public Relations Manager, Jobber

[email protected]

+1 416-317-2633

SOURCE Jobber