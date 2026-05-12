Jobber Surpasses 100,000 Customers, Cementing Its Position as the Market-Leading Platform for Home and Commercial Service Businesses

In honor of this milestone, Jobber announces a new trade school scholarship to complement its close to $2 million Jobber Grants investment in the future of the trades

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber, the leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 customers, with more than 400,000 service professionals using it daily. The milestone cements Jobber's position as the #1 end-to-end platform built for home and commercial service businesses looking to run smarter, grow faster, and deliver better service.

Using the company's industry-leading platform, Jobber's customers have delivered over $100 billion in services, collectively serving more than 34 million properties across North America. With nearly 90 million jobs completed, a Jobber-powered business is likely in your community fixing what's broken, maintaining what matters, and building what comes next. Jobber has scaled into a growing network of modern service businesses raising the bar for speed, reliability, and customer experience.

"When blue collar entrepreneurs choose their software, they're not just picking a tool, they're picking a partner," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "One hundred thousand of them have chosen Jobber to help deliver over $100 billion in services. That's not an accident. I'm incredibly proud that blue collar entrepreneurs see Jobber as the platform of choice to power their ambitions, and we're going to keep working harder than ever to continue earning that."

Jobber AI: How blue collar businesses are pulling ahead

Jobber AI is woven directly into the platform, so that every business running on Jobber is AI-enabled by default. It connects everything from generating leads to final payment, making it easier to stay organized, respond quickly, and keep work moving. With features like an AI-powered receptionist, auto-drafted quotes, and real-time business advice, Jobber customers aren't waiting for AI to catch up to their industry. They're already using it to pull ahead.

Businesses using Jobber's newest AI features are growing 90% faster than those that aren't, turning operational efficiency into a clear competitive advantage.

As AI reshapes how businesses operate, Jobber is ensuring blue collar entrepreneurs have access to technology that works for them in the field.

"I used to work 19-hour days and still couldn't keep up," said Rick Chorney, co-founder of Echo Janitorial Services. "Once I started using Jobber's AI tools, I tripled my revenue to just under a million dollars and cut my workday in half. I'm projecting $1.3 million this year. AI isn't optional anymore, it's how you compete."

Looking ahead, Jobber's ambition is clear: to put its market-leading platform in the hands of one million service professionals.

An investment of nearly $2 million in the future of the trades

The demand for skilled tradespeople has never been higher, and the shortage of available workers is growing. To support the future of the trades, Jobber is committing $1 million to back today's blue collar entrepreneurs and build the next generation of tradespeople:

$1 million in new Jobber Grants funding announced in March 2026, building on the nearly $1 million in grants already awarded to over 100 businesses that are using these funds to grow their teams and service offerings.

A new $100,000 trade school scholarship commitment to help more people start careers in the trades, with Lincoln Technical Institute as its first partner.

This is just the beginning. Jobber plans to grow both its grants funding and scholarship program in the years ahead.

"Jobber is proud to be the platform backing blue collar, not just with technology, but with real investment in the people who make the industry run," said Pillar. "Our focus is on making sure the next generation of builders, fixers, and operators has the support they need to succeed."

"We're seeing a meaningful shift in how students and families think about life after high school," said Marlo Loria, Director of Career and Technical Education and Innovative Partnership at Mesa Public Schools. "College is still a great path for many, but it's no longer the only one. Students need clear, accessible pathways that connect their strengths to real economic opportunity. Investments like trade school scholarships help more young people see what's possible and give them the support to pursue it with confidence."

The trades deserve the same investment and attention as industries like tech and retail, a belief Jobber has backed with real dollars since launching Jobber Grants in 2020.

"Jobber Grants allowed us to move faster than we could have on our own," said Mason Hembree, owner of Hembree Window Cleaning Ltd. "It shifted my mindset from just running the day-to-day to thinking like an investor in my own business. I turned a $10,000 investment in a boom lift into $150,000 in holiday revenue, and it continues to drive our growth. That kind of leverage completely changed how I approach scaling the business."

Jobber will continue to build on this momentum with its upcoming annual Blue Collar Report, which examines the evolving workforce, rising interest in the trades, and the barriers that still stand in the way.

About Jobber

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber streamlines and automates operations so crews can run more efficiently, increase profitability, and scale with confidence. More than 100,000 businesses and 400,000 service pros in over 50 industries—including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning, and contracting—use Jobber to serve over 34 million properties in more than 70 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: jobber.com.

Media contacts

Travis Van Horn

PAN Communications for Jobber

[email protected]

SOURCE Jobber