Jobley Expands Online Dental Hiring Services to Five New States, Reaching Nearly the Entire U.S.

With the addition of Connecticut, Kansas, Massachusetts, South Carolina, and Utah, Jobley's hiring platform is now available in 44 states and D.C.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobley, a hiring platform for US healthcare professionals operated by Medley (TSE: 4480), a Japan-based health technology group, has nearly achieved nationwide coverage. Jobley started August 2024 with a major area expansion, and extended its service to Connecticut, Kansas, and South Carolina before the month was over. As of today, the platform will also be available in Massachusetts and Utah. With these additions, Jobley now serves dental providers and professionals in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

Since launching in February 2023, Jobley has efficiently and effectively connected healthcare employers with healthcare professionals through its innovative online hiring platform. Beginning with the dental sector across Washington, Oregon, and California, Jobley has gained strong momentum, drawing increasing interest from both employers and professionals in other states. On August 1, 2024, Jobley extended its services to 39 states and the District of Columbia . With recent expansions, its total service area now extends to 44 states and D.C.*

As Jobley expands geographically, it continues to reinforce its provider network and talent pool, ensuring a high level of service for dental facilities and job seekers alike.

*As of September 30, 2024, Jobley operates in the following areas: Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin.

With a unique service model that minimizes hiring risks and offers comprehensive professional support, Jobley has attracted growing attention from both private practices and DSOs (Dental Support Organizations). By offering practical solutions to meet clients' needs, Jobley is committed to addressing long-standing staffing challenges in the American healthcare industry.

Jobley's Feature

Streamlined & Cost-Effective Hiring: Jobley's dedicated team sources high-quality candidates for smaller providers, who often don't have an HR team. Throughout the hiring process, Jobley eases administrative burdens with comprehensive human support.





Jobley's dedicated team sources high-quality candidates for smaller providers, who often don't have an HR team. Throughout the hiring process, Jobley eases administrative burdens with comprehensive human support. Pay-Per-Hire & Turnover Protection: Employers can post unlimited job listings for any duration, free of charge. Fees are only charged for successful hires and are typically lower than traditional hiring costs. To reduce turnover risk, Jobley also offers a 50-90% refund if a hire leaves within a month.





Employers can post unlimited job listings for any duration, free of charge. Fees are only charged for successful hires and are typically lower than traditional hiring costs. To reduce turnover risk, Jobley also offers a 50-90% refund if a hire leaves within a month. Loyalty Bonus: Advocating for permanent, long-term employment, Jobley promotes employee loyalty through the Jobley Bonus. Candidates hired via Jobley are eligible for this bonus after two months with their new employer.

"In the hiring market, the focus often leans toward higher-paid positions for large medical organizations with substantial budgets. This leaves smaller practices struggling to fill niche roles with less support," said Kohei Takiguchi, Founder and CEO of Medley, who also leads Jobley. "While we envision expanding Jobley to include all healthcare-related professions and serve healthcare providers of all sizes in the long term, our immediate goal is to better meet the needs of smaller providers serving local communities."

Along with expanding coverage, Jobley remains committed to listening to user feedback and continuously improving the usability of its platform. By enhancing customer support functions and talent-matching capabilities, Jobley aims to provide a more streamlined experience for dental employers and job seekers across the U.S.

To find out more, visit Jobley's website

About Jobley

Jobley is a new hiring system for US healthcare professionals, launched by Medley in February 2023 to address issues in the US healthcare industry. Medley (MEDLEY, INC. | Tokyo Stock Exchange: 4480), which initially started as a healthcare-focused recruitment service, now provides one of Japan's largest healthcare recruitment platforms as well as various SaaS solutions for the healthcare industry.

Since 2009, Medley has been committed to creating the future of healthcare through its products and services. Medley collaborates with engineers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals to develop and provide various SaaS solutions. The company focuses on building platforms that benefit patients, healthcare workers, healthcare providers, and society as a whole.

