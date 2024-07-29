Jobley Launches Nonprofit Support Program for Dental Clinics Serving People in Need

The program offers pro bono hiring services to clinics providing free dental care

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobley , a hiring platform for US healthcare professionals operated by Medley (TSE: 4480), a Japan-based health tech group, launches its Nonprofit Support Program. With Jobley's current focus on the dental sector, this program extends pro bono service to nonprofit dental clinics, which provide free, quality dental care to people who are low-income or uninsured. These clinics support oral health and well-being among underserved communities.

For FY 2024, in response to requests from eligible nonprofit clinics, Jobley will offer its standard dental hiring services free of charge. As the program rolls out, Jobley will remain committed to continuous improvement, responding to feedback from potential participants as well as pressing societal needs surrounding dental care access in the United States.

Access to oral healthcare is a critical challenge faced by many Americans. Unmet oral health needs are especially prevalent among those who are low-income and uninsured. A 2023 survey by the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health found that around 27% of adults do not have dental insurance, compared to 9% without health insurance, and that approximately one-third of Medicare and Medicaid participants lack dental coverage as well. This gap in care not only leads to challenging oral conditions, but also undermines peoples' health and well-being, and impacts their economic opportunities and contributions at a societal level.

By providing free, high-quality care to those with the greatest need, nonprofit dental clinics play a critical role in addressing this systemic issue. To support these practices, Jobley will begin offering pro bono hiring services through its Nonprofit Support Program.

Because many free clinics rely on grants, donations, and volunteers to provide their service, the cost of hiring core staff can pose a significant burden. Jobley's free services allow these clinics to streamline the hiring process and find the best candidates. The funds saved on recruitment can be redirected to support these clinics' mission to provide essential dental care for underserved communities.

"Many issues in the healthcare industry remain unresolved because they do not lead to short-term profits," said Kohei Takiguchi, Founder and CEO of Medley, who also leads Medley's US business, Jobley. "Our group is dedicated to solving issues in healthcare and supporting patient-centered care. Through our new program, we'd like to support initiatives that break the correlation between poverty, inaccessible dental care, and poor health outcomes."

While addressing the long-term demand for talent matching in the US healthcare sector, Jobley will also continue to enhance its Nonprofit Support Program by staying attuned to societal needs. Supporting and partnering with various stakeholders, Jobley aspires to be an indispensable resource to healthcare providers, patients, and society.

For the FY 2024 program, which runs through December 31st, Jobley will accept applications until the end of December 2024. For FY 2025, Jobley intends to improve the program based on learnings from FY24, with further details yet to be determined.

Upon request, Jobley will review each clinic's eligibility and discuss opportunities for customized support.

Jobley is a new hiring system for US healthcare professionals, launched by Medley in February 2023 to address issues in the US healthcare industry. Medley (MEDLEY, INC. | Tokyo Stock Exchange: 4480), which initially started as a healthcare-focused recruitment service, now provides one of Japan's largest healthcare recruitment platforms as well as various SaaS solutions for the healthcare industry.

Since 2009, Medley has been committed to creating the future of healthcare through its products and services. Medley collaborates with engineers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals to develop and provide various SaaS solutions. The company focuses on building platforms that benefit patients, healthcare workers, healthcare providers, and society as a whole.

