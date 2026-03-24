Supported by a 4.4/5 user rating, the recognition highlights Jobley's strong customer satisfaction and substantial market presence in the Job Search Sites category

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobley, a hiring platform for U.S. dental and healthcare professionals, today announced it has been named a Leader in G2's Spring 2026 Grid® Report for Job Search Sites.

Jobley Named a Leader by G2, the World’s Largest Software Marketplace

G2 is widely recognized as the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 100 million professionals every year make smarter software and service decisions based on authentic peer reviews. G2 publishes quarterly Grid® Reports that rank solutions using an algorithm that evaluates customer satisfaction and market presence based on verified customer feedback and various datasets from independent sources.

With a customer rating of 4.4 out of 5, Jobley was recognized for the following in G2's Spring 2026 reports:

Leader — Grid® Report for Job Search Sites

The Grid® Report for Job Search Sites offers a comprehensive evaluation of related products. Leader recognition is awarded to those with high customer satisfaction scores and substantial market presence scores.

Leader — Small-Business Grid® Report for Job Search Sites

The Small-Business Grid® Report for Job Search Sites evaluates related products based specifically on feedback from small-business users. Leader recognition is awarded to products with high customer satisfaction and market presence scores relative to others in the Small-Business Grid.

Jobley earned these distinctions based on strong customer satisfaction and continued platform growth. Among G2-verified reviewers, 88% rated Jobley 4 or 5 stars, and 89% said they would recommend it.

Recent G2 reviews from verified Jobley customers share the following insights:

"Jobley's platform is laid out well and is easy to use to find the right candidates" — Dental Practice Controller

"I like that we only pay when we hire, and that Jobley does not charge a retainer fee to use its system. …It's also a perfect place to find dental talent that is serious about building a career." — DSO Recruiter

"One of Jobley's standout features is the candidate search function, which offers multiple filtering options." — Anonymous Employer

"What makes Jobley stand out is that they don't just focus on 'getting you a job' — they focus on helping you find the right job. That personal touch shows they genuinely care about their clients' success." — Dental Hygienist

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader in G2's Grid® Report," said Sunny Tsang, Head of Product at Jobley. "We see this recognition as a reflection of the trust our customers place in Jobley and of our continued efforts to support more effective hiring and better job matching through a combination of technology and personalized support."

By creating a more efficient hiring experience, Jobley helps dental practices build stronger teams, and dental professionals find roles where they can thrive.

Learn more about Jobley:

For employers: Post jobs for free at https://us.job-medley.com/employer-dental/

Post jobs for free at https://us.job-medley.com/employer-dental/ For job seekers: Search for jobs at https://us.job-medley.com/

Search for jobs at https://us.job-medley.com/ Jobley's G2 profile: https://www.g2.com/products/jobley/reviews

About Jobley

Jobley is a hiring platform for U.S. dental and healthcare professionals, operating in 44 states and D.C. With a diverse team of specialists passionate about solving challenges in the healthcare field, Jobley streamlines the hiring process and effectively connects practices with the talent they need.

Jobley was launched by Medley (MEDLEY, INC. | TSE: 4480), a Japan-based health technology company. Since 2009, Medley has been committed to creating the future of healthcare through innovative products and services, including one of Japan's largest healthcare hiring platforms, now used by healthcare providers nationwide. Supported by a multidisciplinary team of engineers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals, Medley develops and delivers a wide range of online and SaaS solutions that benefit patients, healthcare professionals, providers, and society as a whole.

SOURCE Medley US, Inc.