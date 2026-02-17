Returning for the second year, Jobley's 2026 exhibit showcases its smart dental recruiting solution

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobley , a hiring platform for U.S. dental and healthcare professionals, today announced it will return as an exhibitor at the 161st Chicago Dental Society (CDS) Midwinter Meeting, one of the leading annual dental conventions in the United States. Following its 2025 debut, Jobley will demonstrate how it helps dental practices recruit efficiently and hire with confidence—while helping dental professionals find roles where they can thrive. Jobley will also highlight its AI-Powered Resume Parsing feature, announced last November, which greatly enhances talent matching.

Jobley Brings Streamlined Dental Hiring to CDS Midwinter Meeting

Built to address dental hiring challenges, Jobley streamlines each stage of the hiring process, reduces administrative workload, and helps find better-fit matches. The platform combines technology with personalized, expert support to simplify the process end-to-end. With its performance-based model, employers can post unlimited job listings at no cost and pay only upon making a successful hire. Jobley also promotes long-term success through features such as a refund guarantee and its signature Jobley Bonus, which rewards candidates who stay with their new employer beyond the initial employment period.

Taking place from February 19 to 21 at McCormick Place West in Chicago, the CDS Midwinter Meeting is widely recognized as one of the premier scientific dental conferences in the U.S. The event brings together thousands of dentists, specialists, dental team members, students, and exhibitors for three days of cutting-edge continuing education, hands-on workshops, and a world-class Exhibit Hall showcasing the latest dental innovations.

"Last year's Midwinter Meeting gave us an invaluable opportunity to engage directly with dental teams and professionals, and gain firsthand insight into their evolving hiring challenges," said Sho Kajino, who leads business operations for Jobley. "As a relatively new service, we've been excited to see many of the dental practices and professionals we met at the event choose Jobley and get started on the platform. We're returning in 2026 to demonstrate our progress, continue learning from the community, and keep improving our solutions to help dental practices build thriving teams."

During the exhibition, attendees can explore Jobley's comprehensive approach to dental hiring, including:

End-to-end recruiting support to help practices move smoothly from job posting and candidate sourcing through interviews, offers, and day one

to help practices move smoothly from job posting and candidate sourcing through interviews, offers, and day one Enhanced candidate reach through optimized job posting visibility, along with stronger matching enabled by the AI-Powered Resume Parsing feature

through optimized job posting visibility, along with enabled by the AI-Powered Resume Parsing feature Practical guidance and expertise to help teams and professionals navigate hiring challenges and improve outcomes

Practices looking to hire can also sign up on-site and begin connecting with candidates through Jobley.

Jobley will continue to enhance its support systems—powered by both technology and human expertise—to deliver greater value to dental practices and professionals. By creating a more effective and efficient hiring experience, Jobley helps dental practices build stronger teams ready to excel.

- - -

Throughout the show, Jobley will offer brief recruiting consultations and quick demos (just a few minutes) to show how dental practices can hire more efficiently and with greater confidence using Jobley. Dental practices and professionals are invited to stop by Booth #4242 to meet the team.

Learn more about Jobley:

About Jobley

Jobley is a hiring platform for U.S. dental and healthcare professionals, operating in 44 states and D.C. With a diverse team of specialists passionate about solving challenges in the healthcare field, Jobley streamlines the hiring process and effectively connects practices with the talent they need.

Jobley was launched by Medley (MEDLEY, INC. | TSE: 4480), a Japan-based health technology company. Since 2009, Medley has been committed to creating the future of healthcare through innovative products and services, including one of Japan's largest healthcare hiring platforms, now used by 39% of healthcare providers nationwide (as of December 2025). Supported by a multidisciplinary team of engineers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals, Medley develops and delivers a wide range of online and SaaS solutions that benefit patients, healthcare professionals, providers, and society as a whole.

SOURCE Medley US, Inc.