Jodie Turner-Smith, Rachel Zoe, Ciara Miller, Ming Lee Simmons, Whitney Leavitt, Lana Condor, and More Glow at The Spring Beauty Studio at Target SoHo during NYFW

Who: Jodie Turner-Smith (Actress), Rachel Zoe (Designer), Ciara Miller (Model), Ming Lee Simmons (Model), Whitney Leavitt (Actress), Lana Condor (Actress), Kahlana Barfield Brown (Fashion and Beauty Expert), Xia Charles (Content Creator), Katie Fang (Content Creator), Ana Zortea (Influencer)

What: Target kicked off New York Fashion Week with the Spring Beauty Studio event in its new retail concept store, Target SoHo, offering a one-of-a-kind experience where culture, beauty, and style came together.

Expert Led Beauty Sessions : The Spring Beauty Studio brought together top beauty brand founders, style and beauty experts and creators to explore what's new and trending through hands-on discovery, education, and interactive beauty touch-up sessions, including: Up Your Aura Touch-Up Bar : Guests experienced elevated touch-ups provided by celebrity makeup artists including Billie Gene and Sierra Matthews, hair stylists Karen Miller and Ryann Carter and stylists Ayumi Perry and Rachel Betancourt. These experts provided quick beauty refreshes - from hair and skin to finishing styling details - helping guests discover their palette to complement their makeup to their jewelry. Live Demos: CEO and Founder of Camille Rose, Janell Stephens and Reyna Herrera of Morphe demonstrated techniques and showcased how their products enhance hair texture, skin and glow.

: The Spring Beauty Studio brought together top beauty brand founders, style and beauty experts and creators to explore what's new and trending through hands-on discovery, education, and interactive beauty touch-up sessions, including: Discovering On-Trend Newness: Guests explored beauty zones inspired by what's trending on-and-off the runway, brought to life through sampling products from Target's newest beauty assortment. Broadway Beauty Bar : A showcase of spring beauty newness and hero brands spotlighted the buzziest launches across makeup, hair, skin, and fragrance. The Broadway Beauty Bar featured a curated beauty edit from a rotating group of top beauty experts with this edit featuring Janell Stephens, founder of Camille Rose. Extending beyond the event, the Broadway Beauty Bar lives on at Target's SoHo store, giving guests the opportunity to discover and shop the edit in-store.

Guests explored beauty zones inspired by what's trending on-and-off the runway, brought to life through sampling products from Target's newest beauty assortment. Spring Style Edit: A style showcase on spring trends hosted by Cosmopolitan's Julee Wilson and Kahlana Barfield Brown, founder and designer of KBB by KAHLANA. During the event, Kahlana unveiled her style edit that will live at Target SoHo, featuring a rotating collection of trend-forward pieces.

A style showcase on spring trends hosted by Julee Wilson and Kahlana Barfield Brown, founder and designer of KBB by KAHLANA. During the event, Kahlana unveiled her style edit that will live at Target SoHo, featuring a rotating collection of trend-forward pieces. Special Guests: Jodie Turner-Smith, Rachel Zoe, Ciara Miller, Ming Lee Simmons, Whitney Leavitt, Lana Condor, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Xia Charles, Katie Fang, and Ana Zortea

When/Where: Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 600 Broadway, New York, NY

Background: To kick off New York Fashion Week, Target hosted an exclusive, beauty-first experiential moment, the Target Spring Beauty Studio, to celebrate its biggest seasonal beauty assortment to date with nearly 3,000 new products and over 60 new brands, many inspired by the biggest beauty trends seen backstage and on the runway. Target makes it easy for guests to explore and experiment with the latest Target beauty assortment by translating Fashion Week trends into accessible beauty looks. The event was hosted in Target SoHo, a new retail concept in the heart of SoHo where the best of Target was brought together with elevated products, immersive storytelling and an experience that invites guests to explore and get inspired. A selection of Target's largest Spring beauty assortment is available at the new Target SoHo and across all Target stores, reinforcing Target's position as a destination for trend-forward, accessible style across categories.

Getty: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Please Credit: Bryan Bedder & Ilya Savenok / Getty.com



About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

SOURCE Target Corporation