Target Names Jeff England EVP, Chief Global Supply Chain and Logistics Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that Jeff England will join the company as executive vice president, chief global supply chain and logistics officer, effective May 31. England will report to Lisa Roath, Target's chief operating officer, and will be responsible for accelerating Target's supply chain plans to improve its shopping experience.

Target is entering a new chapter of growth with a focus on leading with merchandising authority, elevating the guest experience, accelerating technology and strengthening its team and communities. A critical part of that plan is continuing to build the company's supply chain capabilities to deliver greater speed, reliability and precision.

"Guests come to Target for great style, design and value – and they trust we'll be in stock and ready for them every time they shop," said Michael Fiddelke, Target's chief executive officer. "Elevating that guest experience is one of our top priorities, and Jeff's deep expertise across operations, engineering, technology and automation, along with a strong track record of leading operations of various sizes and complexities, is exactly what will be required to strengthen how we deliver for our guests."

England joins Target from QXO, where he served as chief supply chain officer and improved inventory availability, reduced transportation costs and strengthened operational excellence. Prior to that, he was chief supply chain officer at Genuine Parts Company and spent nearly two decades in a variety of operations, strategy and finance leadership roles at Walmart. His experience ranges from running individual sites of front-line teams to overseeing and improving entire supply chains.

"It's an honor to join Target and be part of such an iconic brand," said England. "I'm confident in the company's growth plan and priorities, and I'm excited to get started with the team, building on its strong foundation to further strengthen the speed, reliability and precision of the supply chain."

Target's current chief supply chain and logistics officer Gretchen McCarthy will transition into a strategic advisor capacity through August.

"Gretchen has made many meaningful contributions to Target during her long career at the company," said Fiddelke. "She set up our operations, capabilities and team to be ready for this next phase, and I'm grateful for her leadership."

England's appointment reflects Target's continued focus on delivering growth, delivering a best-in-class shopping experience in its stores and online.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Target Corporation