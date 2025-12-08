Jody Casey Joins NAPA Anesthesia as Chief Growth Officer

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia management company, has appointed Jody Casey as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Casey will focus on expanding relationships with existing partners while uncovering new business opportunities, aligning go-to-market efforts across sales and marketing, and advancing growth.

Jody Casey, Chief Growth Officer

Casey brings 25 years of leading sales teams to successful outcomes. She's experienced in pipeline development, strategic planning, team building, and relationship management, gained through roles within the healthcare, technology, and energy sectors. "Jody is a leader who knows how to create and scale," said Rafael Cartagena, MD, NAPA's Chief Executive Officer. "Her track record directly supports NAPA's vision to grow with purpose. I have no doubt she is ideally suited to help us deepen the value we bring to existing clients while expanding into new relationships that advance delivery of high-quality anesthesia services."

Most recently, Casey served as Managing Director and Healthcare Technology Practice Leader at Protiviti, where she led top-line growth strategy, deepened client relationships, and strengthened market presence across the healthcare sector. Her career spans senior leadership roles at Microsoft, Elligo Health Research, and General Electric, where she guided high-performing global sales teams, advanced digital and software solutions, and helped organizations navigate transformation across healthcare, technology, and energy markets. She is recognized for building collaborative cultures, simplifying complexity, and accelerating strategic execution.

"I'm thrilled to bring my builder mindset to NAPA, where strategy becomes actionable pipeline and pipeline becomes sustained growth," said Casey. "My leadership approach centers on culture, clarity, and customer impact. I'm looking forward to elevating how we serve clients, broadening our market reach, and delivering measurable results across the enterprise."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's single-specialty leader in anesthesia. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 23 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

