NAPA Anesthesia Selected by SightMD to Provide Anesthesia Services

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is pleased to announce that it will begin providing anesthesia services on December 1, 2025, at two SightMD facilities on Long Island: Long Island Ambulatory Surgery Center in Brentwood, NY, and Suffolk Surgery Center in Shirley, NY.

Long Island Ambulatory Surgery Center offers seamless, modern, high-quality surgical care. The center combines comfort, efficiency, and safety to promote faster recovery and an elevated patient experience. Suffolk Surgery Center provides advanced surgical care close to home, emphasizing efficiency, privacy, and compassionate service. Both centers are accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and certified by the New York State Department of Health, reflecting their commitment to the highest standards of excellence and safety.

"NAPA delivers performance," said Jay Lee, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services at NAPA. "Our model combines local clinical leadership with national analytics and operational expertise to drive stronger outcomes, smoother workflows, and a better experience for every patient and surgeon we serve. SightMD recognizes this is a proven path to growth and excellence."

Through a robust data warehouse and a nationally recognized Quality Program, NAPA transforms information into actionable insights that enhance efficiency, continuous improvement, and patient experience. Combined with NAPA's industry-leading revenue cycle platform, powered by automation and anesthesia-specific expertise, these capabilities drive accuracy, compliance, and a straightforward patient-centered billing experience.

"Partnering with NAPA brings operational and clinical excellence that allows us to continue serving our community with the highest quality of ophthalmological care," said Jeffrey Martin, MD, President and Co-Founder of SightMD. "Their depth of knowledge and commitment to innovation make them an ideal choice for our expanding network."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's single-specialty leader in anesthesia. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 23 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About SightMD

SightMD is dedicated to preserving and enhancing life's most valued sense: sight. This team of highly skilled specialists delivers world-class eye care with compassion, innovation, and expertise. Recognized for award-winning care, SightMD provides a seamless approach to vision health and quality of life, right in the neighborhood, seven days a week.

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation