JOE ARENA JOINS RLE TECHNOLOGIES AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

As Chief Commercial Officer, Joe Arena will be focused on expanding RLE Technologies' capabilities and service offerings for existing customers as well as geographic expansion efforts. Post this

A 30-year veteran in monitoring, detection, and sensing across a variety of industrial end markets, Arena has extensive experience running commercial and operations functions at both small and mid-sized businesses. Most recently, Joe was Global Sales Director at MSA Safety where he led the commercial integration of Bacharach into MSA Safety's gas detection business. Prior to MSA Safety, Joe served as Vice President of Sales at Bacharach and earlier as Global Segment Manager at Danfoss (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Sensors division). Arena earned his bachelor's degree in engineering and management from Clarkson University.

"Joe brings over three decades of highly relevant product experience to our organization, as well as a diverse range of long-time customer and channel relationships. Joe's leadership will no doubt be a force multiplier for our customers as RLE continues supporting them with industry-leading products and technology," said Tim Hirschenhofer, CEO of RLE Technologies.

"I am thrilled to join the RLE Technologies team to deliver and best support the critical solutions we provide our customers," said Joe Arena.

Arena's hiring comes as RLE, a portfolio company of May River Capital , continues to invest in personnel and capabilities to best serve its client base in the fast-growing data center and critical infrastructure markets.

About RLE Technologies

RLE Technologies is the global provider of Falcon facility monitoring solutions, SeaHawk fluid leak detection, Triad airflow management products, and Raptor system integration products. Since 1984, RLE's wired and wireless monitoring systems have provided peace of mind for facility stakeholders. For more information, please visit rletech.com.

About May River Capital

May River Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle-market, industrial growth companies. May River Capital invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses, including precision manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution services. For more information, please visit mayrivercapital.com.

SOURCE May River Capital, LLC