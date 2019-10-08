Joe Camberato of National Business Capital & Services Accepted into Forbes Finance Council

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Camberato, President of National Business Capital & Services, a FinTech leader that has helped tens of thousands of business owners secure over $1 billion in financing, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Joe Camberato was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Joe Camberato into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Joe has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Joe will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Joe will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm honored by the privilege of joining the Forbes Finance Council, where I will continue to learn more about and share my own insights on small business financing," said Joe. "With the economy booming, small businesses are seeking financing from trustworthy FinTech lenders at a faster rate than ever before. I'm excited to open a dialogue with others in our industry about how we can best meet the needs of these small business owners, and continue innovating the way entrepreneurs grow."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT NATIONAL BUSINESS CAPITAL & SERVICES

National Business Capital & Services is the #1 FinTech marketplace offering small business loans and services. Harnessing the power of smart technology and even smarter people, we've streamlined the approval process to secure over $1 billion in financing for small business owners to date.

Our expert Business Financing Advisors work within our 75+ Lender Marketplace in real time to give you easy access to the best low-interest SBA loans, short and long-term loans and business lines of credit, as well as a full suite of revenue-driving business services.

We strengthen local communities one small business loan at a time.

For every deal we fund, we donate 10 meals to Feeding America!

