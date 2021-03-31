Joe Constantine Joins JMA As Chief Technology And Strategy Officer

Constantine is a seasoned global telecom industry executive with a strong business and technical background, including extensive direct customer engagement. He has a deep understanding of the wireless industry, from the evolution of the technology, to the business landscape, to customer needs. Based in JMA's Syracuse, New York, headquarters, Constantine will be responsible for technology strategy and product.

"Joe's appointment is a key milestone for JMA," said John Mezzalingua, Chief Executive Officer at JMA. "As we continue to grow, innovate, and disrupt the industry amid the transition to 5G, his deep technology background, knowledge of the North American market, and network of regional carrier and enterprise leaders will be invaluable. We are delighted to welcome him to our world-class team."

"The wireless technology landscape is changing, and JMA is emerging as a leader in the field," Constantine said. "Its unique software-based technology has already made JMA a force in the private wireless revolution, and the sky's the limit for its continued growth, not just in the U.S. but around the world."

At Ericsson, Constantine held a variety of leadership positions in Europe, Asia, and North America dating back to 2000. Before joining Ericsson, he was Founder and CEO of JCE Consulting, which provided IT and Professional Training Services to academic institutions.

About JMA

A disruptive force in the wireless industry, JMA is restoring U.S. leadership in wireless technology at a critical time in the transition to 5G. Based in Syracuse, New York, JMA makes the world's most advanced software-based 5G platform, which it designs, codes, and manufactures in the United States. JMA's cutting-edge technology—most notably a revolutionary software solution called XRAN—is ushering in a new era of innovation and connectivity for businesses, workers, and ultimately consumers. For more information, visit jmawireless.com.

