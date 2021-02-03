Joe DeNoyior Named National President of HUB Retirement and Private Wealth

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that Joe DeNoyior has been named National President of HUB Retirement and Private Wealth (HUB RPW) responsible for managing the practice's more than $93 billion in assets, effective immediately.

The selection of Mr. DeNoyior ends an extensive succession planning and external and internal search following the unfortunate passing of David Reich in July 2020.

"After a comprehensive search process, it was clear that the right person was already here at HUB," said Marc Cohen, HUB President and CEO. "Joe is a great example of our tremendous depth of talent. His deep knowledge and understanding of the retirement business, his passion and energy for clients, and his strong sense of alignment with HUB's overall growth strategies makes Joe uniquely qualified to lead our retirement team successfully into the future."

In his new role, Mr. DeNoyior will be responsible for managing all facets of HUB RPW – driving further organic and M&A growth, attracting and retaining talent, collaborating across HUB's multiple lines of business and expanding retirement and wealth management solutions.

Mr. DeNoyior is widely known and well-respected throughout the retirement industry. He joined HUB through the acquisition of Washington Financial Group (WFG) in September 2019, where he served as CEO. Since joining HUB, Mr. DeNoyior has made significant contributions in expanding HUB's retirement business through M&A and new business development, resulting in double-digit organic growth in 2020. Additionally, he is President-Elect of the American Retirement Association and past President of the National Association of Plan Advisors NAPA.

"I am honored and grateful to be part of this exceptional, dedicated and talented retirement and private wealth team," said Mr. DeNoyior. "I look forward to accelerating our momentum in building premier retirement and wealth management services focused on outcomes for our clients."

HUB RPW manages more than $93 billion in assets.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Silverstone Asset Management, LLC, Hub International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

