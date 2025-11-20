JOE DIMAGGIO CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL NAMED ONLY PEDIATRIC HOSPITAL IN SOUTH FLORIDA WITH DUAL ABRET ACCREDITATIONS

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital has achieved dual national accreditations from ABRET Neurodiagnostic Credentialing and Accreditation, recognizing both its outpatient Electroencephalography (EEG) Laboratory and its inpatient Long-Term Monitoring (LTM) program for excellence in neurodiagnostic care.

This is the first time the hospital has received accreditations in both categories. It is currently the only children's hospital in South Florida with ABRET EEG Laboratory Accreditation. Even more significantly, it is one of just two hospitals in the state to earn ABRET accreditation for Long-Term Monitoring, and the only one that specializes exclusively in pediatric care.

The five-year accreditations confirm that both programs meet the highest clinical standards. This includes advanced EEG testing, rigorous technologist credentialing, ongoing quality assurance, and a consistent focus on safety and outcomes for pediatric patients.

"This accreditation from ABRET is a major milestone that demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class diagnostic care for children with epilepsy and other neurologic disorders," said Dr. Syndi Seinfeld, Medical Director of Pediatric Neurology at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. "This distinction reflects the collaborative efforts of our team and the exceptional level of care we provide every day."

Neurodiagnostic testing plays a critical role in diagnosing and treating children with complex neurological conditions. By earning these accreditations, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital reinforces its position as a leader in pediatric epilepsy and brain health.

"Achieving both EEG and LTM accreditation validates the hard work and high standards maintained by our neurodiagnostic team," said Mary Kay Silverman, Director of Neurodiagnostics. "We're proud to be recognized for our specialized training, expertise, and dedication to quality improvement that directly benefits our young patients and their families."

This recognition highlights the hospital's ongoing commitment to innovation and precision in pediatric neurological care. EEG and long-term monitoring services are essential tools in identifying seizure disorders, shaping individualized treatment plans, and supporting long-term recovery and development.

"ABRET accreditation is a meaningful distinction in the field of neurodiagnostics," said Caitlin Stella, CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. "It validates our commitment to delivering safe, accurate, and expert-level care to the children and families who trust us with their most complex health needs."

ABRET's LAB-EEG and LAB-LTM accreditations are internationally recognized as benchmarks of clinical excellence. Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital offers comprehensive neurodiagnostic care through its Epilepsy Monitoring Unit and a multidisciplinary team of specialists. For more information, visit www.JDCH.com/epilepsy.

