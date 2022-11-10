Joe Farruggia Named Director of Land Acquisition at Conner Homes

Farruggia joins the team to support the team's expansion efforts.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes, a homebuilder based in Bellevue, Washington, which serves communities throughout the state, announced today that Joe Farruggia has been hired as the Director of Land Acquisition.

The Director of Land Acquisition is responsible for locating and securing land that will provide future residents with housing opportunities in desirable neighborhoods. As Washington state navigates a complex housing shortage, Conner Homes looks forward to having Farruggia's expertise to guide future development.

"The process of land acquisition requires extensive research and insight to best determine where the most desirable locations will be in a turbulent market," said Michael Lorenz, President of Conner Homes. "When I met Joe, I immediately felt inspired to work with him. He has a proven track record in flawlessly handling the complexities of land deal structures, and his advice will be an incredible asset to us as we move forward."

Farruggia will lead Conner Homes' team as it secures the land needed for future residential developments. His focus will be on sourcing opportunities for land in current and future markets, negotiating each deal's contract and reviewing the zoning requirements. Once acquired, Conner Homes will use the land to develop housing opportunities throughout the Puget Sound region, providing families and individuals with customized housing options.

"Conner Homes stood out to me because of their local approach to home development. It has been in the Puget Sound region for decades. I liked the idea of working with a company that views our region as its home, not just another business deal," said Farruggia. "I look forward to seeing how our land acquisition creates opportunities for people to settle and build a future for themselves."

Farruggia has spent the past 20 years serving markets across the country. His experiences are focused on managing future developments. This gives him a deep understanding of the needs and values of homebuyers. He made the Pacific Northwest his home in 2018, after falling in love with the region. He looks forward to continuing to contribute to the area's housing market.

