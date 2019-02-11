Joe Peterson of Nintex Recognized as 2019 CRN® Channel Chief

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2019 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to their channel partner programs.

Peterson joined Nintex in 2013 as a territory manager and since that time has been promoted twice, including to regional sales director for the West Coast in 2015 and to senior director of regional sales for the Americas last year. Today Peterson and his team champion Nintex's global partner program and channel strategy – working collaboratively across Nintex and directly with partners to ensure enterprise organizations learn about the benefits of Nintex's powerful process automation and management platform capabilities.

"Our success at Nintex is based 100 percent on the success of our partners and customers," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Joe Peterson is very deserving of the CRN Channel Chief honor as he consistently delivers value, operates with respect and consideration, and seizes every opportunity to accelerate the success of our partners and customers."

In recent years, Nintex has transformed to a cloud-based SaaS subscription business model. Helping partners succeed with this shift and continually leverage new capabilities within the Nintex Platform including Nintex Promapp™ visual process mapping and management, is a primary focus for Peterson and his team. Together they have helped Nintex achieve 80 percent year-over-year (YoY) increase in subscription sold through Nintex Partners globally and an 85 percent YoY increase in the Americas region. Nintex Promapp offers strategic new capabilities to Nintex Partners' practices, helping them more easily map, share, and identify processes that can benefit from standardization and automation.

"The individuals on CRN's 2019 Channel Chiefs list deserve special recognition for their contribution and support in the development of robust partner programs, innovative business strategies, and significant influence to the overall health of the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We applaud each Channel Chief's remarkable record of accomplishments and look forward to following their continued success."

