Nintex Automation Cloud Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, announced today that it has attained FedRAMP® Authorized status at the Moderate security impact level from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for Nintex Automation™ Cloud for Government. With FedRAMP authorization, Nintex now meets the stringent standards for cloud security set by the U.S. federal government. As such, this authorization opens new opportunities for Nintex to assist U.S. federal government agencies and contractors in automating manual processes and creating low-code applications for everyday tasks.

"The New Hampshire Department of Corrections has been working with Nintex Automation Cloud to rapidly deploy digital transformation solutions in order to bring efficiency to back-office processes by eliminating paper," said John Maddaus, Chief Information Officer for NHDOC. "Low Code workflow automation lets us reallocate developer resources and gives time back to employees to focus better on accomplishing our mission of providing secure, humane supervision and evidence-based rehabilitation."

"Nintex's automated workflow solutions have been instrumental in streamlining complicated processes for a variety of public-sector organizations," said Scott Swidersky, VP DocPoint Solutions, a technology consulting group specifically serving public sector customers. "Through our work together and with Nintex's easy-to-use and secure software capabilities, we have helped a range of customers make the most of their technology stack while solving unique organizational challenges and ultimately enhancing efficiencies."

Additionally, through its partner Orangutech, Nintex received Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Canadian government, for its Nintex Automation Cloud capability, Nintex DocGen solution, as well as the Nintex eSign solution.

With Nintex Automation Cloud for Government, government agencies and contractors can more securely transform their manual, paper-based, internal and citizen-facing processes to boost productivity and efficiency while minimizing errors and delays, meeting regulatory requirements, and enhancing constituent experience. Whether agencies need to automate processes for citizen services like FOIA requests, employee and contractor onboarding, risk and regulatory compliance, case management, or claims processing, FedRAMP authorization means Nintex meets the rigorous cloud security standard established by the US Federal Government and can securely connect with other FedRAMP-authorized systems.

"Nintex's FedRAMP authorization marks a significant milestone for the company's momentum and underscores Nintex's commitment to the highest standards of cloud security," said Steve Witt, Director - Public Sector at Nintex. "U.S. government agencies are experiencing significant headwinds – including staffing shortages, outdated technology, and budgetary constraints - and Nintex is uniquely positioned to help solve with its secure, complete, and easy-to-use cloud-based workflow and forms automation technology. We look forward to growing our government business with this authorization, both with new agencies as well as existing customers moving their on-premises workflows to the cloud."

Nintex has been trusted by public-sector agencies across the US and the world for years to help revitalize the citizen experience while driving efficiency and compliance for agencies.

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of intelligent process automation.

