Joe Rothenberg Joins Paragon SDC Board of Directors

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Space Development Corporation® (Paragon) is proud to announce that Joe Rothenberg will be rejoining the Paragon Board of Directors. He was previously a board member who left to join Google in 2014.

Joe Rothenberg has over 57 years of space systems experience including 20 years in the commercial "new" space industry, 18 years at NASA and 19 years in the government aerospace business. While at NASA, Joe held Human and Scientific Space Flight institutional and program leadership positions

Joe Rothenberg

Joe retired from NASA in 2001 as the Associate Administrator for Space Flight, where he was responsible for establishing the policies and direction of NASA's space flight and operations programs. Prior to his assignment as Associate Administrator for Space Flight, Joe was Director of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center where he was responsible for space systems development, operations, and scientific research program execution for NASA's Earth orbiting science missions.

"Joe's experience, in many ways, mirrors Paragon's in that it spans both government and commercial sectors. In his past he has navigated successfully through the same territory that Paragon is navigating now. He is a 'once-in-a-lifetime' leader who brings a high degree of unique experience and knowledge to any organization. The whole Paragon team looks forward to working with him once again." said Grant Anderson, Co- Founder, President and CEO of Paragon.

Joe holds an MS degree in Engineering Management and a BS degree in Engineering Science, from C. W. Post College of the Long Island University and an AAS degree from the State University of New York A&T Institute at Farmingdale New York. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and an Honorary Doctorate in Science from the C.W Post College. Joe was recipient of numerous NASA awards and received the National Aviation Association Collier Trophy, the AIAA Goddard Astronautics Award, and the National Space Club's Nelson P. Jackson Award. He was inducted into the Smithsonian's Aviation Week and Space Technology Hall of Fame and is a lifetime "Associate Member" of the National Academy of Science - National Research Council.

Paragon has been a trusted leader in supporting mission critical operations for space, military, and commercial customers around the world for over 28 years. For more information and other news, visit www.paragonsdc.com .

