Joe Tunas Joins Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. as Technical Director, Environmental Health and Safety

Environmental health and safety leader brings multidisciplinary expertise as demand increases for a more holistic approach to complex challenges.

ASBURY PARK, N.J., May. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. (Partner), announces that Joe Tunas has joined the firm as Technical Director in its Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) practice. In this role, Tunas will leverage his expertise in industrial hygiene, occupational safety, and environmental compliance to support clients as demand increases for a more holistic approach to managing complex health and safety challenges across a range of industries.

EHS leader brings multidisciplinary expertise as demand increases for a more holistic approach to complex challenges. Post this Joe Tunas, Partner Engineering and Science, in headshot

Tunas is a Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) and Certified Safety Professional (CSP) with more than eight years of progressive experience leading environmental health and safety programs. He has managed multimillion-dollar remediation and compliance initiatives and advised clients across industrial, construction, and commercial sectors, with deep experience in hazardous materials management, exposure assessment, and regulatory compliance.

"Joe's combination of experience, education, and certifications spanning Industrial Hygiene and Health & Safety disciplines, along with his network throughout the tristate area, will be invaluable to our clients who rely on us to solve evolving risks," said Brian Nemetz, CMC, National Technical Director of Industrial Hygiene and Health & Safety at Partner. "Beyond his impressive technical resume, Joe's passion for his work and his leadership experience make him a great addition to the team."

Throughout his career, Tunas has led complex, multi-site environmental projects, including overseeing asbestos surveys, abatement, and air monitoring for a 13-building campus redevelopment project in New York City. The project, which will transform a full city block into a new graduate school campus for a prestigious university, is scheduled to open in Fall 2026.

Prior to joining Partner, Tunas held leadership roles at Hillmann Consulting, LLC and Environmental Maintenance Contractors, Inc., where he directed EHS programs, managed environmental remediation and compliance projects, and supported business development efforts across industrial and commercial markets. He has extensive experience collaborating with regulatory agencies and cross-functional stakeholders to deliver safe, compliant, and efficient project outcomes.

"I'm excited about the resources and range of services that Partner offers, which will allow me to take better care of my customers," said Tunas. "With turnkey, in-house assessment-to-abatement services for clients dealing with asbestos and other hazards, I can deliver a thorough, streamlined solution and have complete control of quality throughout their experience."

Tunas holds a Master of Public Health in Environmental Health Sciences from New York Medical College and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from the University of Delaware. He is also bilingual in English and Spanish and holds multiple certifications related to industrial hygiene, asbestos, and environmental site assessments.

For interviews, quotes, or more information, please contact Erika Haberlen, Head of Marketing for Partner, at 310-765-7286 or [email protected]. To learn more about Partner, visit www.partneresi.com.

About Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. (US)

Partner Engineering and Science Inc. (Partner) is the leading provider of engineering, environmental, energy, and construction consulting for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. Touching 1 in 5 CRE transactions in the U.S., Partner is widely recognized as the largest and best provider of 3rd party physical due diligence reports and consulting for CRE, including: Environmental Health & Safety Consulting; Building Assessments & Engineering; Energy, Sustainability & Resilience Consulting; Construction Risk Management; Land Survey Coordination & Zoning Consulting; Geotechnical Consulting; and Site Civil Engineering.

Partner's connectedness to the CRE market gives it an unparalleled view into CRE trends and risk management insights. With a responsive approach scaled for speed and agility, Partner helps clients manage risk, make smart investments, optimize asset performance, and win at their real estate investment strategies.

Based in Torrance, Calif., Partner has over 1,400 employees in 40 offices around the globe.

SOURCE Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.