Joel Maser Named 'Gerald T. Hart Outstanding Tax Attorney of the Year' by The Florida Bar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel D. Maser, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Fort Lauderdale office, was honored with the "Gerald T. Hart Outstanding Tax Attorney of the Year Award" by The Florida Bar Tax Section.

According to the organization, recipients are selected for major contributions to the advancement of the practice of tax law and their adherence to the highest standards of competence and integrity. Maser will be honored at the Tax Attorney of the Year Dinner held during the 2026 Annual Meeting from May 14-16 at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.

"Joel is well-deserving of the title of 'Outstanding Tax Attorney of the Year,'" Co-Chair of the Global Tax Practice William R. Siegel said. "This outstanding honor highlights his remarkable expertise and steadfast commitment to serving his clients."

An active member of the legal community, Maser served as chair of the Florida Bar Tax Section from 2013-2014, as well as a chairperson on several divisions and committees over his more than 40 years of involvement in the organization. He concentrates his legal practice on structuring and negotiating complex real estate joint ventures, investments, and general corporate transactions, frequently representing developers and investors and providing strategic counsel. In addition to his real estate work, Maser advises clients on Florida state and local tax matters, offering guidance on a wide range of tax-related issues.

He earned a Bachelor of Science, with honors, from the University of Florida and Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law. Maser also previously served as an adjunct professor at the University of Miami School of Law. He has lectured extensively and developed educational programs addressing topics such as Florida sales tax, federal tax issues impacting partnerships, and tax considerations relevant to both general practitioners and non-tax lawyers. Maser has previously been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, The Legal 500 United States, and Chambers USA Guide (Band 1) for his exceptional work in the tax field.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP