Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Continues its Generational Consequential Leadership as Pioneer of The Commercial Life Science Ecosystem and Second Most Active Early-Stage Life Science Investor in its New York City Life Science Cluster

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in its AAA life science and advanced technology clusters.

"For more than two decades, we have been the pioneering and transformational force at the vanguard and heart of New York City's life science cluster, playing a unique, multi-faceted and consequential role in transforming what was once a nascent, largely academic market into an early-stage life science innovation cluster," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "Developing a life science cluster from the ground up can take more than 25 years of intense work and effort, based on our novel life science cluster theory. Through our highly disciplined and strategic efforts, we developed the first and only commercial life science megacampus and catalyzed the necessary location, innovation, thought leadership, talent and risk capital vital to create an early-stage commercial life science ecosystem. Today, the industry is facing historic challenges within a shifting regulatory landscape, coupled with headwinds of federal, state and local governmental policies and practices. Notwithstanding, we continue to be at the vanguard of growing and nurturing the ecosystem."

Driven by the company's noble mission to advance human health, its novel cluster concept and four strategic and integrated verticals, Alexandria established the foundational infrastructure, capital network and collaborative ecosystem that underpin the region's innovation engine. Through the company's unique Megacampus strategy, it developed the Alexandria Center® for Life Science – New York City, the cluster's first and only commercial life science campus. Alexandria catalyzed company creation and fostered collaboration as a consequence of its unique, long-term and unmatched expertise, skill and experience amidst an ongoing myriad of systemic challenges.

Alexandria Venture Investments is the second most active institutional life science investor in New York City, per PitchBook, and has become a cornerstone of this ecosystem, providing the capital, strategic expertise and connectivity essential to advancing the next generation of innovative companies. Alexandria has consistently catalyzed life-saving scientific advancement translated from academic and medical research institutions, including by bringing Accelerator Corporation, an early-stage venture creation platform, to New York City. A successful spinout from Accelerator Corporation and an early investment by Alexandria Venture Investments was Petra Pharmaceuticals, a biotech focused on developing novel therapies targeting phosphoinositide signaling pathways in cancer and metabolic diseases. As Petra Pharmaceuticals continued to advance its scientific platform and clinical development efforts, it continued to grow within Alexandria's innovation ecosystem. This ultimately led to a stunning exit for Accelerator Corporation and Alexandria Venture Investments, when Petra Pharmaceuticals was acquired in 2020 by Eli Lilly for an undisclosed amount, generating a significant return multiple on Alexandria's original investment and marking a critical value-creation event for the region's innovation economy.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) represents one of the most compelling biotechnology success stories. More than 24 years ago, Alexandria Venture Investments made its first investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies' Series A financing, and began a long-standing strategic and financial relationship with Sharon Mates, PhD, founder, former chairman and chief executive officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., including tenured board service by Joel Marcus from 2006 through its exit in 2025. With mission-critical lab space at the Alexandria Center® and consequential support from Alexandria's best-in-class team for two decades, ITCI advanced category-defining neuroscience research from discovery through clinical development, went public and grew into a leading biopharmaceutical company with the commercialization of CAPLYTA®. In 2025, its extraordinary trajectory culminated in a $14.6 billion acquisition by Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Mates maintained her leadership position from founding through exit, a remarkably unique commitment in the industry. ITCI's exit remains as one of the most significant biotechnology value-creation events and a powerful validation of the long-term value generated through visionary science, entrepreneurial leadership and sustained investment.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle, and New York City. As of March 31, 2026, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $20.44 billion and an asset base in North America that includes 35.8 million RSF of operating properties. Alexandria has a long-standing and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in highly dynamic and collaborative Megacampus environments that enhance our tenants' ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impacts of therapies and medications developed by tenants working within Alexandria's NYC life science cluster on patient outcomes; the potential for Alexandria's investment in seed- and early-stage NYC-based life science companies to catalyze development within the region or to help coalesce various stakeholders; and the expected benefits of Alexandria's partnership with leading NYC non-profit organizations on local communities. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Paula Schwartz, Managing Director, Rx Communications Group, (917) 633-7790, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.