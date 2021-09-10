Joel S. Marcus, Executive Chairman and Founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments, Honored by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum for Distinction in Civic Engagement and Renewal

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that its executive chairman and founder, Joel S. Marcus, was honored last evening for Distinction in Civic Engagement and Renewal by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during its Benefit Broadcast commemorating 20 years since 9/11. This prestigious recognition highlights Mr. Marcus's many meaningful contributions to the Memorial & Museum and his unwavering support of its mission to commemorate those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and February 26, 1993; educate the public and a new generation about their ongoing global impact; and inspire Americans and people around the world to value courage, public service, hope, empathy and resilience in the face of adversity.

Tomorrow, on September 11, the Alexandria Center® for Life Science, the first and only commercial life science campus in New York City, will participate in the 9/11 Memorial & Museum's Tribute in Lights—an extension of the Memorial & Museum's annual Tribute in Light—to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. From dusk to dawn, Alexandria will light up the facades of the East and West Towers at the Alexandria Center for Life Science – NYC in "Memorial Blue" to help illuminate the Manhattan skyline, joining numerous organizations across the city in a tribute to the power of the human spirit displayed in the aftermath. This demonstration of collective remembrance brings awareness to The Never Forget Fund, launched by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to ensure the next generation continues to learn the lessons of hope, resilience and unity from that day.

As an active supporter of the Memorial & Museum since it opened in 2014, Mr. Marcus has been a member of its board of trustees since 2018. Mr. Marcus and Alexandria virtually joined thousands of patriots, partners, colleagues and friends to remember those that the nation lost in the attacks and honor the courage of everyday heroes in the aftermath. The annual event supports the 9/11 Memorial & Museum's critical efforts to respect and preserve a place made sacred through tragic loss and serve as a refuge of remembrance for the family members of the victims, as well as for all survivors, first responders, and recovery and relief workers, and as a place for the thousands of visitors from across the nation and around the world to pay their respects and learn about the attacks and the extraordinary, heroic efforts that followed.

"Joel and Alexandria's tremendous support has made a lasting impact on the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and enabled us to commemorate and honor the nearly 3,000 victims of these attacks and all those who risked their lives to save others," said Alice M. Greenwald, president and CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. "Their contributions continue to fund the Memorial & Museum's vital exhibitions and programming, such as Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden. We are deeply honored to partner with Joel and the Alexandria team to ensure that this and future generations understand the significance of the events and legacies of 9/11, so they have the tools and perspective to navigate the challenges ahead."

"I am deeply honored and incredibly moved to receive this honor from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, especially as we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks," said Mr. Marcus. "I was in New York City on September 11, 2001, the day that profoundly changed the course of our nation, when we lost thousands of people to the hands of terrorists—but as the words of Virgil prominently displayed at the Museum implore us, 'No day shall erase you from the memory of time.' We all have a responsibility to ensure that we never forget—that we continue to pay tribute to those we lost; recognize the heroism, sacrifice and resilience of so many; and share lessons learned with new generations. And now 20 years later, in the brutal wake of the end of the country's war in Afghanistan, we again find ourselves immensely indebted to the thousands of service members who have devoted and sacrificed so much—especially the many who have made the ultimate sacrifice—for the sake of their missions and their teams, the defense of our country and the fight against terrorism at its roots, and the safeguarding of our freedoms."

Rooted in its mission to advance human health, improve nutrition and enhance the quality of people's lives, Alexandria partners with leading local and national non-profit organizations, medical research institutions and municipalities to make a tangible positive impact in its clusters and communities. The company also continues to leverage its leadership, knowledge, expertise and resources to develop and implement long-term, scalable solutions to the most pressing societal issues. The key areas that represent Alexandria's six bedrock social action pillars comprise disease and other threats to human health; hunger and food insecurity; deficiencies in support services for the military; the opioid epidemic; educational disparities; and the homelessness crisis. Learn more about Alexandria's social impact leadership on the Corporate Responsibility page of the company's website.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $36.3 billion as of June 30, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 58.1 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 36.7 million RSF of operating properties and 3.4 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 10.3 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

