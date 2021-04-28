NATICK, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Seth Aronson is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Joel Seth Aronson Recognized for Excellence in Pharmacy

Drawn to a career in pharmacy due to his longstanding desire to help people, Mr. Aronson was further inspired by his grandfather, who was a pharmacist, as well as his early experience working in an Eckerd drugstore warehouse. He initially earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from the College of Pharmacy at the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 1972. Soon thereafter, he refined his skills as a retail pharmacy intern with Steven's Pharmacy and Brookline Pharmacy before obtaining his licensure as a pharmacist in the states of Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Florida. Mr. Aronson has subsequently excelled as an inpatient clinical pharmacy specialist and conducted considerable work verifying physicians' orders in addition to discharging and counseling veterans.

Mr. Aronson began his career as a pharmacist with Boston City Hospital in 1974, a position he held for over 20 years until the hospital merged with the Boston University Medical Center Hospital to become Boston Medical Center in 1996. He flourished in the same post with the Boston Medical Center until 2002. In 2003, he worked as a part-time pharmacist with the Family Med Pharmacy, the Costco Pharmacy, CVS Procare, and the Target Pharmacy, prior to serving the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Rhode Island as a full-time pharmacist in 2004. Mr. Aronson was promoted to a clinical pharmacy specialist position at the VA Medical Center in 2011, a role in which he remained until his retirement in 2019.

Attributing much of his success to being compassionate and a good listener, Mr. Aronson has contributed his time and resources to a number of other professional endeavors over the course of his career. During his tenure with the Boston Medical Center, he was active as a member of the patient/family education steering committee and at the Providence VA hospital he worked and served as a volunteer trainer for pharmacy technicians, pharmacy students, and pharmacy residents throughout his career. In order to stay aware of developments in his field, Mr. Aronson maintained his professional affiliations with the American Pharmacists Association, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association, and the Massachusetts Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

As a testament to his achievements throughout his career, Mr. Aronson has been presented with a number of honors and accolades, including the I Care Leadership Award pin from the United States Department for Veterans Affairs. However, he cites his greatest accomplishments as his ability to do the right thing and train people so they can help others. Some additional highlights of Mr. Aronson's career include helping to manage the weekend and evening schedules for his fellow pharmacists, the commendation he received for working during a blizzard in 1978, being elected as a union shop steward to represent the pharmacy department at both Boston City Hospital and Boston Medical Center, and preventing an attempted armed robbery of narcotics from the pharmacy at the Boston City Hospital.

