Joget and The HBAR Foundation Partner to Enable No-Code/Low-Code dApp Development on Hedera

Hedera is one of the most widely used enterprise-grade public distributed ledgers, and the only public distributed ledger based on the Hashgraph algorithm. Hedera is a fully open-source, leaderless proof-of-stake, public network for building and deploying decentralized applications. Hedera allows tens of thousands of transactions per second which makes it very attractive to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. Hedera is governed by the world's leading organizations that make up the Hedera Global Governing Council with each Council member running a network node and committed to network innovation, stability, and continued decentralization.

The Hedera Ledger Pack integrates Hedera with Joget DX, enabling users to create apps without coding that interact with the Hedera DLT. With Hedera's unique features and Joget's open architecture, users can now quickly create business applications and dApps that deliver real-world value.

"Capitalizing on Joget's global reach, The Hedera Ledger Pack will make Hedera development accessible to an even broader community of builders. Through this partnership, we are delighted to provide a faster, easier way to craft business applications on Hedera," said Sabrina Tachdjian, Head of Fintech and Payments at the HBAR Foundation.

The integration pack builds on Hedera's Token Service. It facilitates creating accounts, transferring assets (HBAR, native token, NFT), minting/burning tokens, and managing token access. Soon, feature sets will significantly expand on the Topic Service, File Service, multi-sig implementations, reading live ledger data, and more.

"Our goal is to bring the power of no-code and low-code to the blockchain community to make things simpler for innovators and change-makers, empowering them to create applications and take their ideas from concept to implementation without the need for a developer," says Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget. "We are very excited and thankful for the support from HBAR Foundation. This grant will help accelerate the process of building enterprise applications around the Hedera DLT, and more importantly, enable anyone to start building apps with Hedera."

Joget plans to release a Hashgraph-branded no-code/low-code application studio in the near future, which will bring the development of business applications and dApps in the Hedera ecosystem to the next level.

The Hedera Ledger Pack has been released on JogetOSS , an open-source repository for the Joget platform. More information is available at https://www.joget.com/hedera .

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc. was founded with a mission to help customers build comprehensive enterprise apps faster and more effectively. With simplicity and flexibility in mind, Joget created an open-source no-code/low-code application platform that allows organizations to build complex applications and automate process flows easily. Joget believes in empowering open innovation, enabling anyone (business users, non-coders, and coders) to turn their best ideas into future-ready solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Joget has more than 12,000 community users worldwide and customers that include Fortune 500 companies, government ministries, and agencies, as well as clients from the financial services, aviation, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries.

About Hedera

The Hedera network is the most innovative, sustainable public ledger for the decentralized economy. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers.

About the HBAR Foundation

The HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation's six funds - focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders - each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem. The collective power of these funds enables entrepreneurs, developers, and enterprises of all sizes to tackle some of the world's largest problems, and create and control their own economies, all built on the Hedera public network. Whether you're building something new or migrating an existing EVM-based application and community, the HBAR Foundation is here to support you. For additional information, please visit https://hbarfoundation.org/.

