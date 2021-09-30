Joget Announces Appointment of Nina Wang as CFO

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc., the open-source low-code platform company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nina Wang as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Wang has a proven track record of scaling companies from early stages with aggressive growth along with deep international experience. Ms. Wang will be responsible for all financial activities of the Company and optimizing operations.

Ms. Wang was CFO for SharingOS Inc, a micro-mobility startup company. As one of the four executive management team members, she oversaw all financial activities of the company, including strategic planning, implementation, and operational management.

Prior to SharingOS, Ms. Wang was Vice President/General Counsel for Greencourt Capital, a US subsidiary of a publicly traded company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, focusing on real estate investment and asset management with $600m in total AUM. She oversaw the company's structure design for international transactions, tax planning, investment decisions, investment risk management, and post-investment management. She managed the company's compliance with HUD and FINRA and securities issuance under Rule 506 of SEC Reg. D. She also maintained relationships with investors and provided overseas real estate investment strategies.

Ms. Wang has over 20 years of tax/finance experience as a tax attorney. She worked in finance and tax planning for Lockheed Martin Corporation, Computer Sciences Corporation, IBM,

Deloitte Touche, and Thelen Reid & Priest LLP. Ms. Wang has an Honors Bachelor's degree from Nanjing University and earned her law degree in Taxation from New York University School of Law. She is a member of the New York State Bar and a CPA licensed in New York State.

"We are excited to have Ms. Wang joining Joget. The business is at an exciting inflection point and as we continue to grow and transform with customers and partners across the globe, Ms. Wang's 20+ years of experience, knowledge and strategic vision will help strengthen our growth plans and expansion in various countries," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget.

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc. is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

