Joget DX Low-Code Application Platform Available on Red Hat Marketplace

Simplifies automated deployment of low-code applications on the hybrid cloud using Kubernetes

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc, the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, is pleased to announce the availability of its flagship product Joget DX as a certified solution on Red Hat Marketplace .

Joget DX is a next-generation open source application platform and Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator that aims to increase speed to market and reduce total cost of ownership for customers. The Joget platform is designed to empower citizen developers using a visual no-code approach, while allowing professional developers to extend and integrate the platform with low-code when required. Combining the best of process automation, workflow management and rapid application development, users can visually build a complete application in minutes without coding.

Built in partnership by Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace is a simpler way to try, buy, and manage certified enterprise software for container-based environments in public clouds and on-premises. With automated deployment, software is immediately available to deploy on any Red Hat OpenShift cluster, and helps organizations deliver enterprise software and improve workload portability.

"Red Hat Marketplace enables customers to more easily manage software assets and licenses. Going from no infrastructure to a deployed enterprise application is now easier to achieve with Red Hat OpenShift and Joget," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget Inc. "Participating in Red Hat Marketplace provides our customers an opportunity to quickly access and buy Joget solutions to help accelerate their digital transformation journey."

"Software that is certified for Red Hat OpenShift helps reassure customers that a solution is interoperable and fully supported. With Red Hat Marketplace, we've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Joget DX that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure," said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. "We believe streamlining the implementation process for new tools and technologies can ultimately help them succeed in this growing hybrid multicloud world."

Joget is a pioneer in low-code platforms and has introduced innovative features such as automatic support for progressive web apps (PWA), integrated application performance management (APM) and TensorFlow AI integration. When allied with the enterprise-grade security, responsive support, simplified governance and streamlined billing offered by Red Hat and IBM through Red Hat Marketplace, Joget DX can accelerate an organization's digital transformation and citizen development initiatives.

About Joget Inc.

Joget Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 2,000 installations and 10,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IBM is a registered trademark of International Business Machines Corp.

