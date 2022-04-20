Joget Recognized as a Strong Performer in Gartner Peer Insights, "Voice of the Customer" Report

COLUMBIA, Md., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc, the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP).

Gartner Peer Insights is a highly rated peer review and rating platform designed for IT decision-makers, and the "Voice of the Customer" report represents more than a thousand verified user reviews over an 18-month period ending December 2021.

With an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 26 reviews as of December 2021, Joget's global customers shared their honest reviews on its product capabilities, overall experience, deployment and support experience. We believe these reviews reflected the capabilities of the Joget platform, which empowers both non-coders and coders to visually build enterprise applications faster and more easily:

"We were able to create fully functional 6 department (LOB) applications in less than a month of work and this includes QA and User Acceptance Testing." Read the full review.

"Joget DX helps us in developing applications with low code. Now everyone from the non-IT unit can develop their own applications according to what they want." Read the full review.

"We are very thankful to our customers and partners for their support and guidance to help us grow our platform. In our opinion, being named as a Strong Performer in the report is a testament to how our customers perceive our product," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget, Inc. "We are excited about the new user experience and governance enhancements in our Joget DX 8 preview release as we continue to incorporate feedback from our customers and partners."

To learn more about the Joget DX low-code platform, visit https://www.joget.com.

*Gartner, "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms", Peer Contributors, March 31, 2022.

Disclaimer

GARTNER, PEER INSIGHTS AND GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS logo are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders (Citizen Developers) or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

