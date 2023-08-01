Johan Wilsby appointed new Chief Financial Officer for Loomis

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johan Wilsby has been appointed new CFO for Loomis. He will become member of Group Management and will enter the position on October 1, 2023.

Johan comes from a position as Chief Financial Officer at Kindred Group where he has been since 2020. Johan's former experience includes CFO positions at Tobii AB, Fingerprint Cards AB, and Transmode AB. During his career he has also held positions within Finance at Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Johan holds a Master of Science from Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden.

President and CEO Aritz Larrea, says:
"I'm very pleased welcoming Johan onboard as our new Chief Financial Officer and member of Group Management. Johan will with his senior financial experience, international background and transformative approach be able to lead our global Finance organization towards our wanted position at the centre of the payment ecosystem."

