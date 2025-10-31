Loomis Interim Report January - September 2025

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Strong operating cash flow and operating margin (EBITA%)

We had a strong performance in the third quarter. Revenues reached SEK 7.6 billion with an organic growth of 3.9 percent. Acquisitions contributed to growth while the strengthening of the SEK had a materially negative impact on revenue for all segments. The business mix, along with higher efficiency, resulted in an increased operating margin (EBITA) of 13.2 percent (12.9), with an operating income (EBITA) of above SEK 1 billion. We had a strong operating cash flow, which was close to SEK 1 billion for the quarter. Over the latest twelve months, our cash flow from operating activities in relation to operating income (EBITA) was 95 percent.

Comments on quarter 3

Revenue for the quarter was SEK 7,644 million (7,624). The currency-adjusted growth was 7.1 percent (7.8), where organic growth was 3.9 percent (5.5) and acquisitions contributed with 3.2 percent (2.3). Including the exchange rate effect, the total growth was 0.3 percent (2.9).

Operating income (EBITA) 1) for the quarter was SEK 1,006 million (981) and the operating margin (EBITA) increased to 13.2 percent (12.9).

Operating income (EBIT) before items affecting comparability for the quarter was SEK 961 million (936) and operating margin (EBIT) before items affecting comparability was 12.6 ­percent (12.3).

Items affecting comparability during the quarter totaled SEK –23 million (–59), driven by restructuring within segment Europe and Latin America and provisions for litigations and claims.

Income before taxes for the quarter was SEK 789 million (659) and net income was SEK 528 million (481).

Basic earnings per share for the quarter were SEK 7.80 (6.92) and diluted earnings per share were 7.77 (6.91).

Cash flow from operating activities 2) was SEK 978 million (1,314) in the quarter. The cash flow from operating activities was 97 percent (134) of operating income (EBITA).

Loomis has completed four acquisitions during the third quarter. Read more on page 9.

Loomis AB has repurchased 487,900 shares during the third quarter for a value of SEK 200 million. The Board of Directors has resolved to continue to repurchase shares during the fourth quarter 2025.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

