Johanna Kasper Snider Named CEO at Blue Cypress

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cypress, a family of companies committed to serving purpose-driven organizations with a focus on professional services and disruptive technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Johanna Kasper Snider as its new Chief Executive Officer. Snider brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having spent many years in leadership positions within SaaS and services companies in the association and non-profit space. Snider was previously Chief Revenue Officer at Blue Cypress.

The company's Chairman, Amith Nagarajan, will remain with the company and continue to play an active role in its strategic direction.

"We are thrilled to have Johanna lead our family of companies as CEO," said Nagarajan. "Her track record of success, coupled with her deep understanding of the non-profit space, makes her the perfect candidate to lead Blue Cypress into the future. I look forward to working with her to continue driving growth and innovation for our companies and customer community."

"I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO of Blue Cypress," said Snider. "Blue Cypress enables leaders in the purpose-driven space by launching and growing SaaS and services companies that help them realize their goals. I'm excited to continue to expand our companies' reach and create positive change for our customers."

About Blue Cypress

Blue Cypress is a family of companies united by the Conscious Capitalism philosophy. We aim to empower purpose-driven leaders to make a positive impact on the world. We achieve this by launching new brands and growing existing businesses as a part of our evergreen – or long-term – investment strategy. At Blue Cypress, we believe that purpose-driven leadership, collaboration, and innovation are key to making a positive change for good—in businesses, communities, and within individuals. Each family member company is unique in its products, services, and operations, but all are united in serving the purpose-driven sector. Many of our companies focus specifically on the association and non-profit verticals. You can learn more at bluecypress.io.

Our companies include Brightfind, Buzzshift, Cimatri, Clear Path, Elastik Teams, MemberJunction, PROPEL, Rasa.io, Ready North, Sidecar (and digitalNow conference), and Tasio. Our extended family network includes investments in Align, Gather Voices, Impact, the Marketing AI Institute, Matchbox Virtual Media, PropFuel, TRGArts, and UpContent.

