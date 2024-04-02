JOHN ANTHONY VINEYARDS EXPANDS PORTFOLIO, PHILANTHROPY AND EVENTS PROGRAM

Following the 20th anniversary, John Anthony Vineyards continues to innovate, expand, and showcase commitment to community causes in 2024

NAPA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Anthony Vineyards strengthens its position as a super luxury producer of Napa Valley wines with highly-anticipated and collectable new releases from historic and iconic vineyard sites in 2024. The winery, founded by John Anthony Truchard in 2003, is the signature brand within the John Anthony Family of Wines portfolio and will also strategically expand its national events program to the industry's most prestigious events, while deepening its support of philanthropic causes this year.

John Anthony Vineyards John Anthony Vineyards at V Foundation Wine Celebration

The 2022 John Anthony Jameson Canyon Vineyard Chardonnay, Napa Valley will be the first in the series of inaugural releases. The historic Jameson Canyon vineyard was acquired by John Anthony Family of Wines in 2021, from Raymond Vineyards. The cool-climate site nestled in Napa Valley's southern rolling hills is acclaimed for producing complex Chardonnays with bright, balanced acidity and this inaugural, small-batch, hand-crafted bottling is no exception. This elegantly-layered Chardonnay presents with notes of pear crisp, toffee, and toasted hazelnut with a creamy texture laced with light minerality.

Spotlighting a unique Larkmead Vineyards lot acquired during the 2019 Harvest STOMP event in support of the Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation , John Anthony Vineyards will debut a one-time release from one of Napa Valley's oldest, family-owned vineyards. The 2019 John Anthony "Lot 8" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley is a limited-edition wine celebrating John Anthony Vineyards and Larkmead Vineyards joint commitment to the Napa Valley community, the careful stewardship of the land, and the continued pursuit of the highest-quality wines from this world-class region.

This spring also marks the much-awaited John Anthony Vineyards Carneros Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley returning into national distribution alongside the brand's signature John Anthony Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. The newly-released 2023 vintage of this classic Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc is exceptionally aromatic, displaying tropical notes with bright hints of white peach and lemongrass. Crafted from a blend of 71% Musqué and 29% Western Clone, this Sauvignon Blanc underwent cold fermentation and aging in stainless steel to preserve its vibrant and lively palate.

"John Anthony Vineyards were the first wines I made over 20 years ago now. The reception to those first vintages set the bar extremely high—and it's great to see the portfolio and its following strengthen," said John Anthony Truchard, Vintner and Founder/CEO of John Anthony Family of Wines. "There are three founding principles with John Anthony Vineyards: Precision winegrowing and stewardship of the land; meticulous winemaking that celebrates the sense of place; and our commitment to heritage and community—learning from those before us and paying it forward."

This month, John Anthony Vineyards will return to Pebble Beach Food & Wine from April 4-7, pouring the new 2023 John Anthony Church Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, 2020 John Anthony Crane Vineyard Syrah, and 2018 John Anthony Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. As an active supporter of the V Foundation for over a decade, John Anthony Vineyards will once again be featured within The V Foundation for Cancer Research Wine Celebration weekend in Napa from August 1-3. This year, Winery Chef Logan Foos will provide gourmet food pairings alongside John Anthony wines. John Anthony Vineyards will also return as the Presenting Partner of Harvest STOMP in 2024, the beloved annual fundraising event supporting Napa Valley Grapegrowers and the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, taking place on August 24. The following month, John Anthony Vineyards will participate in the 30th annual One Mind Music Festival for Brain Health by Staglin Family Vineyard on September 7, pouring at the outdoor Wine Tasting Reception alongside some of Napa's most-esteemed wineries.

"Celebrating John Anthony's 20th anniversary in 2023 was an important milestone and this year's new bottlings and community partnerships are continuing the momentum. Releasing our inaugural Chardonnay from historic Jameson Canyon Vineyard; making John Anthony Lot 8 Cabernet with grapes from fellow winegrowers at Larkmead Vineyards, in support of the Napa Valley Grape Growers and Farmworkers Foundation; and once again pouring John Anthony at Pebble Beach Food & Wine, the first wine festival we ever participated in—all these things continue the John Anthony story," added Truchard. "I'm extremely grateful to our incredible team, long-time partners, the Napa Valley community, and our loyal customers."

More information about the John Anthony Vineyards portfolio, mailing list sign-ups, locations for purchase, and opportunities to visit, taste and tour the properties can be found at johnanthonyvineyards.com . Opportunities to carry John Anthony wines and fine wine establishments can be found at johnanthonyfamilyofwines.com .

About John Anthony Vineyards

John Anthony Truchard founded John Anthony Vineyards in 2003 with a clear and persisting vision: select the ideal climate and vineyards; choose the best vine stock available; work with the highest-caliber winemaker; and share the resulting wines with those who will truly appreciate them. Today, the signature collection includes Sauvignon Blancs from Carneros, Syrah and Merlot from Oak Knoll District, Cabernet Sauvignons from Calistoga, Oak Knoll and Coombsville, and John Anthony Reserves of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, and Syrah selected from the best of each harvest. John Anthony wines are highly-regarded, well-balanced, will cellar for years to come. Available online, through the Tasting Lounge, and on a limited basis at select fine wine shops and restaurants across the country. The John Anthony Tasting Lounge is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until midnight Thursday to Saturday in the heart of downtown Napa.

About John Anthony Family of Wines

John Anthony Family of Wines includes John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, Weather Wines, and JaM Cellars. John Anthony Vineyards produces exclusive wines created from small vineyard sites in Oak Knoll District, Carneros, Calistoga and Coombsville regions, all available in the winery's downtown Napa Tasting Lounge. Serial Wines is a curated collection of wines from Paso Robles and beyond—lush, and vibrant, sourced from exceptional vineyards in this exciting wine region. Weather Wines is a collection of Burgundian varietal wines grown in their most-perfect California microclimates and highlighting the dynamic relationship between vines, terroir, and the elements. JaM Cellars was founded in 2009 in response to the downturn in the economy and experienced triple-digit growth in its early years by offering wines made in the tradition of great California winemaking at accessible sub $20 price points. Today, Butter Chardonnay from JaM Cellars is the #2 selling chardonnay above $13 in the U.S. (source: Nielsen scan data 2024).

SOURCE John Anthony Family of Wines