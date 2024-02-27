WEATHER WINES BY JOHN ANTHONY FAMILY OF WINES EXPANDS COMMUNITY SUPPORT IN CALIFORNIA

Growth of Weather Wines' Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays fuels the brand's commitments to industry and community initiatives in 2024

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weather Wines , launched by John Anthony Family of Wines in 2020, announces its return as Presenting Sponsor of Sonoma Epicurean , a milestone event in V Foundation for Cancer Research 's fundraising calendar. The Burgundian-varietal focused portfolio of Weather Wines' Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays is sourced from their most perfect micro-climates with a focus on Sonoma Coast and Russian River terroirs. As Presenting Sponsor of Sonoma Epicurean, Weather Wines joins an exceptional line up of wineries, restaurateurs, and food purveyors based in Sonoma to share their bounty with guests as they raise monies in the fight against cancer. New this year, Weather's winery chef, Logan Foos, will join the event, preparing small bites paired with Weather's sub-AVA and single-vineyard bottlings, amplifying these expressive, food-friendly, and delicious wines. The three-day Sonoma Epicurean experience culminates in the #1 grossing fundraising gala in the region and was awarded "Best Fundraiser Weekend" by San Francisco Magazine in 2023. The third-annual Sonoma Epicurean takes place March 21 - 23, 2024 in Healdsburg.

Weather Wines

"It's an honor for Weather Wines to return as Presenting Sponsor of Sonoma Epicurean to support the great work of the V Foundation alongside Sonoma's community of outstanding wineries, growers, and neighbors," said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO John Anthony Family of Wines. "We are excited to share new releases from Sonoma Coast, as well as single vineyard wines sourced from exceptional Chenoweth Vineyards and Leras Family Vineyards."

In 2024, Weather Wines also joined the Sonoma County Vintners . This membership opens the door for Weather Wines to support the region through participation in special events such as Sonoma County Barrel Auction, Taste of Sonoma, and Sonoma County Wine Auction, and tie into the local landscape through SCV's educational, partnership, and data resources.

"As our company expands, it is particularly important that we support the communities in which we make our wines. We are very proud to join the renowned Sonoma County Vintners with Weather Wines," said Truchard. "Membership within this organization will allow our team to become better integrated with and educated about the Sonoma County wine region, and we could not be more excited to help showcase this incredible AVA."

To share Weather Wines with more loyal and curious consumers—particularly Pinot Noir lovers—the brand will once-again be in attendance at World of Pinot Noir in Santa Barbara from February 29 - March 2, 2024. Weather Wines will be pouring at World of Pinot Noir's Friday Grand Tasting, previewing the 2022 Weather Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir as well as two vintages of Weather Leras Vineyard Russian River Valley Pinot Noir before releasing them to the Weather's Atmosphere Club this spring.

For the first time, Weather Wines has been invited to participate in Chef Charlie Palmer's acclaimed Pigs and Pinot Food and Wine event in Healdsburg on March 15 - 16, 2024. The 2021 Weather Leras Vineyard Russian River Valley Pinot Noir will be one of 60 Pinot Noirs showcased at the Taste of Pigs and Pinot on Friday, March 15 in competition for the Pinot Cup. This blind tasting competition will be expertly judged by Virginie Boone, Meridith May, and Keith Goldston.

"We are thrilled to showcase Weather Wines at these exceptionally curated events, which allow us to highlight the expressiveness of Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays when they are grown in their most-ideal microclimates," said Jeff Kandarian, Executive Vice President of Winemaking for John Anthony Family of Wines. "Since starting the label in 2020, our team has worked tirelessly to find vineyards perfectly suited to the program and expand our offering of Weather's terroir-driven releases. It's a pleasure to share them with such engaged wine lovers throughout the West Coast."

For more information on Weather Wines, visit www.WeatherWines.com or follow online via Facebook and Instagram @weatherwines.

About Weather Wines

From the John Anthony Family of Wines, Weather is a curated collection of Burgundian varietal wines sourced from their most perfect microclimates. Sourcing specifically for terroirs suited to expressive Chardonnay and sensitive Pinot Noir varietals, this brand crosses traditional winegrowing AVAs. Debuting in 2020 with a 2018 vintage, the Weather portfolio includes Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines from local winegrowing regions including: Carneros, Napa; Sonoma Coast; and Russian River Valley, Sonoma. For more information about the story and wines behind Weather, please visit www.WeatherWines.com .

About John Anthony Family of Wines

John Anthony Family of Wines includes John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, Weather Wines, and JaM Cellars. John Anthony Vineyards produces exclusive wines created from small vineyard sites in Oak Knoll District, Carneros, Calistoga and Coombsville regions, all available in the winery's downtown Napa Tasting Lounge. Serial Wines is a curated collection of wines from Paso Robles and beyond—lush, and vibrant, sourced from exceptional vineyards in this exciting wine region. Weather Wines is a collection of Burgundian varietal wines grown in their most-perfect microclimates and highlighting the dynamic relationship between vines, terroir, and the elements. JaM Cellars was founded in 2009 in response to the downturn in the economy and experienced triple-digit growth in its early years by offering wines made in the tradition of great California winemaking at accessible sub $20 price points. Today, Butter Chardonnay from JaM Cellars is the #2 selling chardonnay above $13 in the U.S. (source: Nielsen scan data 2024).

SOURCE John Anthony Family of Wines