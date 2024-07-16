JOHN ANTHONY WINE & SPIRITS ADDS SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WINES AND SPIRITS VETERAN TO LEADERSHIP

NAPA, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Anthony Wine & Spirits announces the appointment of wholesale distribution industry veteran James Bradney to their Executive Team as Chief Revenue and Growth Officer. The newly created role follows the company's recent announcement of several new line extensions to its wines portfolio and intention to expand into the Sake and spirits categories. Founded by wine industry entrepreneur John Anthony Truchard in 2003, the company has experienced exponential growth in its first 20 years with brands including JaM Cellars, the makers of Butter Chardonnay—the #2-selling Chardonnay in the U.S. (source: Nielsen scan data 2024)—and multi-time Impact Hot Brand and Blue Chip award winner.

"Adding James' talent and experience in distribution sales to the John Anthony Wine & Spirits' Executive Team could not be better timed. In the last 18 months, we have added four new SKUs to the popular Butter wines line up, tripled the wholesale offering of our Serial Wines, Paso Robles brand, and developed great-quality new products and brands that will take us beyond wine," said John Anthony Truchard, CEO and Founder of John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "James' 30-year track record in growing brands in retail for Gallo, PepsiCo, Schieffelin & Somerset/Moët Hennessy, and at Southern Glazer's Wines and Spirits is exceptional—we're excited for him to help us accelerate the success of our growing portfolio."

John Anthony Wine & Spirits announced its intention to enter new beverage alcohol categories, alongside a change in the company name from John Anthony Family of Wines, in June 2024. Building on the success of working with award-winning Executive Winemaker, Jeff Kandarian for the last decade, the company has forged strategic partnerships with renowned Tequila distiller Casa Maestri of NOM 1438 Tequila in Mexico and the esteemed 200-year-old Shindo Sake Brewery in the Yamagata Prefecture, Japan alongside the recent hire of Sake Master, Stuart Morris. In Bradney's new role, he will focus on strengthening distributor relations for the company's wine brands—JaM Cellars, John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, and Weather Wines—as well as introducing new brands and products across multiple beverage alcohol sectors.

Starting his career at Gallo over 30 years ago, Bradney went on to represent brands with PepsiCo and Schieffelin & Somerset/Moët Hennessy before joining Southern Glazer's Wines and Spirits in 2003. As Senior Vice President, General Manager overseeing Southern California, Bradney led retail market development for over 400 supplier partners, including JaM Cellars, which he helped grow from 10,000 to 150,000 cases in the region.

"JaM Cellars is one of just a handful of brands that has experienced meteoric rise in the wine industry, and I was proud to support that growth as their distribution partner. The company's dedication to quality in production, sales, and marketing and to creating value for distributors, customers, and consumers is a perfect fit for me following my career with Southern Glazer's," said Bradney, Chief Revenue and Growth Officer, John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "I am extremely excited to join the John Anthony team to build upon such amazing success and fuel our growth as a world-class wine and spirits company."

Bradney's role as Chief Revenue and Growth Officer based in California spans national and international opportunities across on- and off-premise retail, broad market, chain, and national accounts. Contact [email protected] and learn more about John Anthony Wine & Spirits at JohnAnthonyWS.com .

About John Anthony Wine & Spirits

John Anthony Wine & Spirits, established by Founder and CEO John Anthony Truchard includes John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, Weather Wines, and JaM Cellars. John Anthony Vineyards produces Napa Valley estate wines created from small vineyard sites in Oak Knoll District, Carneros, Calistoga, and Coombsville regions, all available in the winery's downtown Napa Tasting Lounge. Serial Wines is a curated collection of wines from Paso Robles and beyond—lush, and vibrant, sourced from exceptional vineyards in this exciting wine region. Weather Wines is a collection of Burgundian varietal wines grown in their most-perfect microclimates and highlighting the dynamic relationship between vines, terroir, and the elements. JaM Cellars was founded in 2009 in response to the downturn in the economy and experienced triple-digit growth in its early years by offering wines made in the tradition of great California winemaking at accessible sub $20 price points. Today, Butter Chardonnay by JaM Cellars is the #2 selling Chardonnay above $13 in the U.S. (source: Nielsen scan data 2024).

