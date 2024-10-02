John Baiocco of TowneBank & Bryan Peckinpaugh of Baker Hill to Present at American Banker's Small Biz Banking Conference

Attendees to gain valuable insights on lending best practices in session, "TowneBank: A Story of Community, Evolution, and Growth" at Small Biz Banking Conference

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, announced that Bryan Peckinpaugh, Senior Vice President of National Sales, will join John Baiocco, Senior Executive Vice President and Director of Small Business Lending at TowneBank, for a highly anticipated session at the American Banker's Small Biz Banking Conference. Their presentation, titled "TowneBank: A Story of Community, Evolution, and Growth," will take place on October 10, 2024, at 2:30 PM.

During the session, attendees will gain insights into TowneBank's impressive growth and its commitment to community-driven initiatives. Peckinpaugh and Baiocco will highlight how the longstanding partnership between TowneBank and Baker Hill has helped the bank streamline operations and boost efficiency over the last 20 years, as the bank grew its loan portfolio by nearly 10X. Through real-world applications, they will share actionable strategies that can be applied by financial institutions looking to foster growth, enhance community impact, and achieve continuous improvement.

As TowneBank continues to evolve, their partnership with Baker Hill has helped them meet the needs of the communities they serve by enhancing the borrowing experience. The partnership is not only helping the bank grow, but ensuring the businesses they serve are positioned to grow as well.

Peckinpaugh said, "We're honored to have been a part of TowneBank's growth journey over the last two decades. This session is a great opportunity for financial institutions to learn how to drive success through operational effectiveness and community engagement."

The Small Biz Banking Conference, hosted by American Banker, is an annual event bringing together top executives and thought leaders in the banking industry to explore the latest trends and strategies in small business banking.

For more information on the conference and to register for the session, visit the event website.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

About TowneBank

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus on serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Now celebrating 25 years, TowneBank operates 51 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. Towne has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.07 billion as of June 30, 2024, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

SOURCE Baker Hill