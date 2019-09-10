John Carpenter's Horror Classic HALLOWEEN Returns To Select Theatres Nationwide Beginning September 27th

In the film, Michael Myers has spent the last 15 years locked away inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis after brutally murdering his sister when he was 6 years old. On October 30, 1978, Myers escapes and makes his way back home to Haddonfield, Illinois, turning a night of tricks and treats into something much more sinister for the locals, including Laurie Strode, the star-making role for Jamie Lee Curtis. Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/353466585

John Carpenter's Halloween premiered in cinemas and on drive-in screens on October 25, 1978, changing the landscape of horror cinema. It stunned audiences worldwide and has since inspired countless films in the genre. In 2006, it was selected by the Library of Congress as one of a select few films to be preserved in the U.S. National Film Registry for its cultural significance.

"I'm thrilled to have the original make its way back into theatres," says director John Carpenter.

Fans will be treated to view big screen presentations of the restored and remastered digital print, created under the supervision of the world-renowned cinematographer, Dean Cundey. Tickets go on sale September 10th.

For theatres and showtimes, visit https://www.cinelifeentertainment.com/event/halloween/

"We are excited to bring the most prominent and enduring horror film back to cinema screens giving new and old fans a slasher film treat they'll never forget," said Bernadette McCabe, Executive Vice President, CineLife Entertainment.

Spotlight Cinema Networks is the only cinema advertising company dedicated to serving the needs of art house and luxury exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, event cinema and digital display distribution. CineLife Entertainment® acquires and distributes event cinema and alternative content titles in the U.S. and international markets. Spotlight Cinema Networks is owned by Wagner-Cuban Companies and Arthouse Marketing Group, and represents the top exhibitors in these genres, including segment leaders Angelika Film Center, Laemmle Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse and Silverspot Cinemas.

Trancas International Films, Inc., along with its subsidiary Compass International Pictures, Inc., is a film production and distribution company based in Los Angeles and operating worldwide with a library of classic and revered films, such as "John Carpenter's Halloween," "The Message," and "Lion of the Desert." Trancas has been involved in the production of every film in the "Halloween" franchise, including Universal Picture's 2018 incredibly successful release "Halloween" directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis. In addition to partnerships with Universal, Trancas has deals with Miramax, Blumhouse, Lionsgate, Anchor Bay, and Dimension Films among others.

SOURCE CineLife Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.cinelifeentertainment.com

