John Carroll University Alumni Highlighted in New Campaign

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten John Carroll graduates are lending their stories to a new ad campaign promoting the University's commitment to prepare future leaders to make a difference in their careers and communities. The alumni range from Bill O'Rourke, class of 1970, to André Alamina, class of 2019, and feature careers in business, politics, medicine, education, and social service. Yet despite their differences, the alumni share a consistent message about their experience—that John Carroll's Jesuit education and opportunities for leadership on and off campus nurture a love of learning, service, and civic engagement that drives success after graduation.

"John Carroll attracts and empowers students who see their undergraduate and graduate education as a critical step on their path to creating positive change," said Dr. Michael Johnson, president of John Carroll. "We believe hearing directly from our alumni—both experienced professionals and recent graduates—about how JCU helped them find and focus their passion is the best way for us to showcase what makes JCU special."

The campaign kicked off August 31 with radio ads featuring Ohio Representative Bride Rose Sweeney ('14), senior advisor to Health and Human Services on COVID-19 Dr. Michael Anderson ('86), Greater Cleveland Food Bank President and CEO Kristin Warzocha ('93), and veteran NBC political reporter Mary Ann Ahern ('76). Their stories are particularly relevant against the backdrop of a consequential political campaign season, a national health crisis, and issues of social justice that have highlighted the need for strong private and public sector leadership. Print and eventually television will round out the campaign, which runs through the end of 2020. All ads drive audiences to read more about the alumni and JCU experience at JCU.edu/humanimpact.

The campaign is the first step in a broader marketing initiative to highlight the passion and the progress of John Carrol graduates and students, many of whom leverage the service experiences at JCU to inspire their career after graduation. "There are hundreds of JCU stories like these, representing a remarkable community of alumni making a human impact," said Sister Katherine Feely, SND, director of John Carroll's Center for Service and Social Action (CSSA). "Many of the alumni had their first experiences with service learning and community engagement at John Carroll, and these experiences not only transform our students and light a fire for civic engagement, they prepare our graduates to contribute to and lead the organizations that are addressing the biggest challenges in our communities and country."

