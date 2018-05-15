John Carroll University receives $15 million to create a business "college" and 2 new schools

CLEVELAND, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Carroll University announced today that it has received a $10 million gift to establish the John M. and Mary Jo Boler College of Business. The Boler Family Foundation, based in Chicago, made the historically significant gift to the University Heights, Ohio, Jesuit Catholic university in memory of Mr. Boler, a 1956 John Carroll graduate. In 2016, the year in which Mr. Boler passed away, the Boler School of Business celebrated 20 years of being named in his honor. The Boler School will be transformed into the Boler College, and will include two new schools: the School of Accountancy and Information Science, and the School of Leadership and Social Innovation.

John Carroll University President Michael Johnson, Ph.D., offered perspective. "I'm thrilled to be joining John Carroll at such an exciting time in the university's history," Dr. Johnson said. "The vision for what the Boler College can achieve with new schools and programs will have a powerful impact on how we teach and prepare our students for careers in business."

In announcing this transformative investment, the Boler family is supporting the university's launch of the $25 million "Inspired Lives Campaign," for the new business college and its schools. Mr. Boler's son, Matt, spoke on behalf of his family, saying, "We honor our father's legacy and commitment to John Carroll University by making this leadership challenge gift. We challenge others to join us by investing in this innovative Jesuit business education for a changing world." The family's gift will endow the dean's position in honor of their late father. Matt's mother, Mary Jo Lombardo Boler, and siblings, Judy Boler McCormack, Jill Boler McCormack, Jim Boler, and Mike Boler, were present for the announcement.

Several John Carroll board members have pledged an additional $5 million in total gifts.

"The Boler gift will make a tremendous difference for our students who are seeking to make a powerful impact in the world of business, benefiting from our focus on the role of business as a catalyst for solving the social, environmental, and technological challenges that we face in America and around the world," emphasized Alan Miciak, Ph.D., dean of the newly announced Boler College of Business.

