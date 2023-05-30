JOHN CARSELLO JOINS A LEADING THIRD-PARTY LOGISTICS COMPANY AS CHIEF OF STAFF

Spot Freight

30 May, 2023, 08:45 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, one of the fastest-growing third-party logistics companies in North America, is pleased to welcome John Carsello as Chief of Staff. 

In this position, Carsello will be responsible for a wide range of internal initiatives, working alongside Spot's executive leadership team. This newly created position is critical to the fulfillment of Spot's mission to execute its strategic plan, and to further empower the company's people and technology to optimize delivery for its customers and carriers. Carsello will report to Spot's Co-Founder, Andrew Elsener.

John Carsello, Spot Chief of Staff
"We are excited to welcome John to our team," said Elsener. "His experience is a solid fit for the next stage of Spot. As we continue to grow, he will be a critical member of our leadership team and help ensure our operations are developed and structured in the smartest way possible to allow us to accelerate our mission and achieve our goals."

Carsello is a seasoned business leader with 20 years of experience. Prior to joining Spot, Carsello was a partner at Hammond, Kennedy, Whitney & Company (HKW) where his responsibilities included the identification, valuation, structuring and due diligence of the company's investment opportunities. He also served as a board member or Chairman of several HKW portfolio companies, where he was tasked with driving strategy, identifying operational and market opportunities, and building high-performing teams. Preceding HKW, he was an analyst at Norwest Equity Partners and in investment banking at Credit Suisse First Boston. He also previously served on the board of Indiana University's Kelley School of Business Alumni Association.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Spot at this critical time in the industry and look forward to driving the efforts to efficiently maximize the company's service offerings for customers and carriers alike," said Carsello. "As Chief of Staff, it's my responsibility to ensure Spot operates like a well-oiled machine — optimizing processes, increasing organizational effectiveness, and strengthening the efforts of the remarkable team. The company's culture, people and technology are a testament to its incredible success, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth."

Carsello received a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He lives in Indianapolis with his wife and their three children. Outside the office, he enjoys traveling, watching his kids at various activities, and mentoring collegiate students as they shape their careers. He is a frequent guest speaker and volunteer at the Kelley School of Business and Butler University's Andre B. Lacy School of Business.

About Spot
As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 600 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tempe, Arizona, Tampa, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

