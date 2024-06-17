JOHN CENA AND MET-RX DEBUT FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CAPCUT FLEX FILTER

The just-released filter depicts a super-sized version of the classic "flexed bicep" emoji inspired by Cena's own famously swole physique. In a series of accompanying new videos, Cena calls on fans to share their biggest flex by using the filter in creative ways—from an amped-up twist on traditional bicep curls to show-stopping power poses—as they tout their greatest achievements. The MET-Rx Flex filter will be available for TikTok users to experiment with throughout the summer, and Cena will personally select and respond to some of the most impressive fan flexes.

"While people keep accomplishing amazing things – the tired old flex emoji hasn't evolved a pixel since 2010. The world has earned a new way to flex, and we're giving it to them with a super-charged MET-Rx Flex filter on TikTok," said Cena, who has personally used MET-Rx products to support his training since the 90s.

The first-of-its-kind filter leverages CapCut's all-in-one video editing capabilities and its latest innovation, Branded Video Template. MET-Rx is one of the first brands to use this pioneer product, which offers a library of versatile, turnkey templates that give advertisers the autonomy to create customized, highly personalized content.

The filter is part of Cena's recently announced partnership with MET-Rx, featuring a campy, 90s-inspired social-led campaign that humorously celebrates life's biggest wins. The MET-Rx Flex campaign will activate in-store and across social media and digital platforms, putting MET-Rx's bestselling Big 100 Bars at the center of the high-protein, fitness-forward movement with a supportive and inspirational message.

"Since our inception in the early 90s, MET-Rx has been the go-to brand for both workout motivation and product innovation within the fitness community. Our new campaign with John Cena brings that positive challenger attitude to TikTok in an over-the-top way that inspires people to celebrate and share their own successes," said Amie Testerman, VP, Marketing and Innovation at MET-Rx parent 1440 Foods. "Like MET-Rx, John Cena appeals to everyone from hardcore powerlifters to the fitness-curious, and we can't wait to see the creative ways people make the MET-Rx Flex their own."

The MET-Rx Big 100 Bars are the first of many MET-Rx products to be highlighted in the brand's new campaign, which are available for purchase online at Metrx.com and at 7-Eleven, Walmart, and other select retailers nationwide. To access exclusive deals on new MET-Rx bundles, customers are encouraged to use the new filter and browse @officialmetrx on TikTok to shop products on the brand's first-ever TikTok shop making shopping for fitness needs easier and more accessible than ever before.

To learn more about MET-Rx® products and the "MET-Rx Flex" campaign, visit www.metrx.com.

About 1440 Foods

1440 Foods is a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to energize people to unleash their potential with a focused portfolio of accessible, great-tasting health and wellness brands: Pure Protein® nutrition bars; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; and MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Wal-Mart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience store chains. To learn more about 1440 Foods, visit www.1440Foods.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michelle Ravelo-Santos

Trailblaze for MET-Rx

[email protected]

SOURCE 1440 Foods