John Clay Wolfe and Richard Rawlings Make History Selling Humvee for $825,000 at Barret-Jackson Auction

Behind-the-Scenes Video Debuts March 23

DALLAS, March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Clay Wolfe, president/founder of GIVE ME THE VIN™ and national radio host, partners with Richard Rawlings, owner/founder of Gas Monkey Garage and media personality, on the sale of a 6x6 Hellcat customized Humvee. It recently sold at the Barrett-Jackson auction for $825,000, breaking the all-time price record for any full-size SUV category. The Humvee also generated 154 million views on a single Instagram reel, making it one of the most viewed posts on the platform.

Teaser for John Clay Wolfe's Behind-the-Scenes Video on the $825,000 6x6 Hellcat Customized Humvee Left to right: John Claye Wolfe, Founder/President of GIVE ME THE VIN and nationally syndicated radio host of "The John Clay Wolfe Show"; Richard Rawlings, Owner/Founder of Gas Monkey Garage and media personality and the 6x6 Hellcat customized Humvee that sold for $825,000 at Barrett-Jackson Auction.

Wolfe created a behind-the-scenes video of how this single car deal, which made him and Rawlings $675,000, involved large sums of cash being hand-delivered, being turned down by Barrett-Jackson and then ending up on the auction block at primetime, weed eating a top-secret runway, lots of beer, car math and the twist on who bought the Humvee. It debuts today at the conclusion of The John Clay Wolfe Show at 12pm CT on YouTube at: John Clay Wolfe Show.

Wolfe comments, "This was one of the most adrenaline inducing, risky, fun and lucrative deals on a single car that I've ever been involved in. We made the car a celebrity, which is exactly what Danton Arts Kustoms wanted us to do. We set the bar high for our next one!"

Rawlings adds, "I knew the wicked cool Humvee that Danton Arts built was going to be huge, but this blew all my wildest expectations. Stay tuned because we're all doing it again soon!"

VIDEO TRAILER LINK: Humvee Video Trailer

INSTAGRAM REEL: Humvee Insta 154 Million

About GIVE ME THE VIN™

GIVE ME THE VIN™ is the nation's largest vehicle wholesaler with nearly $2 billion in annual revenues and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, President and Founder John Clay Wolfe was the first online vehicle buyer who launched the privately held company in 1996. He had the foresight to create a commodity-driven market as a wholesaler, buying and selling cars through auctions. Today, GIVE ME THE VIN™ employs 200 people and has 34 offices nationwide. Setting the industry standard of the auto trade sector, Wolfe is respected by his longtime buyers at auction while he simultaneously delivers unparalleled convenience, fair payouts and trustworthiness to vehicle sellers nationwide.

SOURCE GivemetheVIN LLC