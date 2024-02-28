John Deere Announces Major Product Launch at Commodity Classic

John Deere Company

28 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, John Deere (NYSE: DE) continued its legacy of delivering high-quality, customer-focused solutions with one of its largest product launches in the company's 187-year history. At the Commodity Classic tradeshow in Houston, Texas, John Deere unveiled new cutting-edge equipment solutions for Model Year 2025, including:

  • Autonomy-ready high-horsepower 9RX series tractors, including an industry-leading 830 horsepower model;
  • C-Series air carts, providing new options for improved seeding-time productivity, quality, and accuracy;
  • Factory install of the AI-enabled See & Spray™ Premium weed sensing technology on Hagie STS sprayers; and
  • S7 Series combines, featuring new fuel-efficient engines, cutting edge automation features, and updated residue-handling, grain-handling, and loss-sensing systems.

"This is one of the largest product launches in our company's history, and it reflects John Deere's commitment to seeking input from our customers and delivering quality solutions that unlock new value for their operations," said Aaron Wetzel, Vice President of Production & Precision Agriculture Production Systems. "From new cab designs that improve operator comfort, to new engines that deliver higher power and greater fuel efficiency, and cutting-edge technologies that increase both productivity and sustainability, we've developed these solutions from the ground up to deliver the results and quality John Deere customers know and expect from their equipment."

"These products are the direct result of developing solutions in response to our customers' needs," said Cory Reed, President of the Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division for Production & Precision Agriculture. "With the combination of these new products, our existing portfolio of equipment and technology solutions, and our world-class network of dealers, John Deere customers are well positioned to be among the most productive, profitable, and sustainable in the world."

Separately, John Deere issued four press releases announcing new Model Year 2025 products, which can be accessed in our newsroom at deere.com/news.

About Deere & Company
Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, turf, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products, including the John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray, and E-Power Backhoe, are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

