John Deere Celebrates the Resiliency of Farmers

Today, among the U.S. population of 330 million, there are 3.4 million farmers—just one percent of the population. Those few rise to the challenge of providing food for each of us every day. On average, each farm feeds 166 people, so even one missed planting season or one missed harvest due to an unexpected event has a ripple effect.

Farm Rescue does just what its name implies. When a farmer faces an unforeseen crisis, the organization and its volunteers step in to help farmers get their crops planted or harvested, ensuring food on tables across the country, and the livelihood of that family. Farm Rescue's mission is more important today than ever.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been felt by everyone throughout the country and around the world. Farmers are no exception," says Bill Gross, President and Founder of Farm Rescue, which provides the necessary farm equipment and volunteer manpower to farmers in need. "COVID highlights the vulnerability of family farms—when something unpredicted happens, not only is the family carrying that health burden, but also the pressure to produce, and the stresses of maintaining a viable operation."

The Farm Must Go On by John Deere virtual benefit concert, open to the general public, will honor how innovative, industrious, and resilient farmers are—a side most have never seen—while shining a spotlight on all that they do for our country.

"John Deere and Farm Rescue share something special—our work is driven by a commitment to empower the livelihoods of farmers. For John Deere, it's about the machines, technologies, and services that enable farmers to become more profitable and sustainable, despite the challenges and uncertainty they face," says Nate Clark, president of the John Deere Foundation. "For Farm Rescue, it's providing a rich system of support including machines and volunteers that lend a hand when farmers and their families face an unexpected situation that threatens their very livelihoods."

"We are excited to host this event which allows us to celebrate and amplify the important work of farmers, their families, and Farm Rescue," added Clark.

The experience will broadcast live from the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville featuring a musical lineup of Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning, and Tyler Farr. It will be live streamed on YouTube, at no cost to viewers. Donations are encouraged. For more information on how to livestream the concert, as well as to make a donation and support farmers in need, visit JohnDeere.com/TheFarmMustGoOn.

ABOUT THE FARM MUST GO ON BY JOHN DEERE

John Deere is committed to ensuring all farmers have access to the vital resources they need to leap forward and sustain their farms for generations to come. John Deere's work with Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that serves farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury, or natural disaster, has helped many overcome adversity and continue their farming and ranching operations.

The Farm Must Go On by John Deere will broadcast on Dec. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be streamed to the general public on YouTube. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Farm Rescue to provide its volunteer workforce with meals and lodging, as well as putting fuel in vehicles and machinery to allow them to do what they do best: support those who can never push pause. The concert lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning, and Tyler Farr.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Dustin Lynch

Since his debut with PLATINUM single "Cowboys and Angels," Lynch has "steadily built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music" (Billboard) with seven #1 hits, four Top 5 albums, eight certified singles, and tours with the genre's biggest names (Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley). Lynch's fourth album, TULLAHOMA, delivered consecutive chart-topping PLATINUM singles with "Ridin' Roads" and GOLD "Good Girl." Scoring over 2 BILLION total career streams, the Grand Ole Opry member continues to affirm his place as one of Country's elite stars. The Tennessee native has earned industry recognition with Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards nominations, and has made high–profile appearances at the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMA Fest, and on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Lip Sync Battle, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, and more. For more information visit, www.dustinlynchmusic.com.

Maddie & Tae

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae is drawing praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album release with Rolling Stone saying the new music is "anchored around their stellar vocal pairings and some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row." Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye co-wrote 14 of the album's 15 tracks including their current Top 5 country radio hit, "Die From A Broken Heart," which Esquire calls "their finest moment yet." The duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts, also earning trophies from the Country Music Academy and Radio Disney Music Awards along with multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations. For additional information, visit www.maddieandtae.com.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton was born in Arlington, Texas and began singing in church at a young age. After signing to Capitol Records Nashville, Mickey's first appearance was an all-star concert at the White House captured by PBS. In 2015 she released her self-titled EP featuring her debut single "Better Than You Left Me." The following year she was nominated for her first Academy of Country Music Award for New Female Vocalist. Mickey returned to the ACM Awards in 2019 performing "I'm Standing With You" Chrissy Metz, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae. This last year, Mickey performed her first solo ACM Awards performance of "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" with labelmate Keith Urban's accompaniment on piano. Mickey released her EP, Bridges on Sept. 11th and her music have been featured recently by The New York Times, CBS This Morning, NPR, Today, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, ELLE, The Washington Post, Paste, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal, American Songwriter and Pollstar. For more information, visit www.mickeyguyton.com.

Travis Denning

A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, singer/songwriter and Mercury Nashville recording artist Travis Denning was just nominated for CMT "Breakthrough Video Of The Year" for his first No. One and GOLD-certified single with the "shadowy" (Rolling Stone) "After A Few." Accelerating his ascend from a chart-topping single, Denning also just released his "upbeat, raucous" (American Songwriter) official new single "Where That Beer's Been," available at country radio now. Both tracks are taken from his recently released debut EP BEER'S BETTER COLD that debuted in the Top 20 of Billboard's Country Albums chart. For more information, visit www.travisdenning.com.

Tyler Farr

"One of the best male vocalists in Country music today," (Taste of Country), Tyler Farr is the first artist signed to Jason Aldean's Night Train Records/BBR Music Group. The Country-rocker, with three No.1 songs to his credit ("Redneck Crazy," "Whiskey in My Water," and "A Guy Walks Into a Bar") broke onto the scene with the 2013 release of his debut album, Redneck Crazy, which landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and #5 on the Billboard Top 200. Farr's platinum-selling title-track "Redneck Crazy" projected Farr forward to celebrate back-to-back No. 1 singles, including his first No. 1 as a songwriter, with his Platinum-certified hit "Whiskey in my Water." His sophomore album, Suffer In Peace followed suit, also making its debut in the Top 5 on both the BILLBOARD Top 200 Albums and BILLBOARD Country Albums Charts, leading Farr to become the only solo male Country artist in the past decade to have their first two studio albums debut in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart. For more information, visit: www.tylerfarr.com.

ABOUT JOHN DEERE

Deere & Company (JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology, and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction — those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich, and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter, and infrastructure.

ABOUT FARM RESCUE

Farm Rescue's mission is to help farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and manpower to plant, hay or harvest their crop. Livestock feeding assistance is also available to ranchers. Farm Rescue helps farm and ranch families in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.

SOURCE Deere & Company

Related Links

http://www.johndeere.com

