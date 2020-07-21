John Elmore Joins Board of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

In 2019, Mr. Elmore retired from U.S. Bank as Vice Chairman, Community Banking and Branch Delivery, a position he held for seven years. He also served as Executive Vice President and Head of Community Banking at U.S. Bank, the same role he held at Firstar Corporation prior to the 2002 merger of Firstar and U.S. Bancorp.

Additionally, Mr. Elmore served as President of Mercantile Credit Corporation and Head of its Lawrence, Kansas Region during the 1990s, and he was President of First National Bank of Lawrence from 1988 until 1993. Throughout most of the 1980s, Mr. Elmore held several positions at United Missouri Bank in internal audit, credit, commercial lending and special assets. He started his career as a bank examiner at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

"On behalf of my fellow board members, we are very pleased to have John join the board at such a critical period in MUFG's transformation journey," said Executive Chairman Kazuo (Kaz) Koshi. "John's deep executive-level experience with one of the premier regional banks in the U.S., as well as his broad community bank background, will provide the management team with perspective and insight in an ever-challenging competitive landscape."

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $393.3 billion at March 31, 2020. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $165.7 billion at March 31, 2020. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

