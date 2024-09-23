John Frank Joins Coupa as Chief Customer Officer

Frank brings two decades of experience ensuring customer success

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the margin multiplier company, today announced that John Frank has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. Frank will lead and scale Coupa's global customer organization, foster long-term customer relationships, and elevate their experience across the customer lifecycle.

"John is a dynamic leader who puts the customer first in everything he does and will contribute mightily to ensuring a world-class customer experience with Coupa. John has great experience running diverse, large, dynamic organizations and leading and supporting large scale transformations at many organizations," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO. "We're overjoyed to welcome him to the Coupa team. His vast knowledge and expertise will allow us to further put our customers, and our maniacal focus on their success, at the center of everything we do."

"Coupa's built an industry-leading AI-driven total spend management platform that is critical for every business, all over the world, of every size, and in every industry, to make margin improvements and drive efficiencies that fuel sustainable growth. It has also created a legion of zealots in its active community, who are realizing Coupa's margin multiplier effect and incredible savings that are fueling their bottom-line and topline growth. I'm beyond excited to join the Coupa community, leverage the many strengths of our customer team, and help our global customers drive transformations that result in amazing value for their businesses," said Frank.

John Frank brings two decades of experience in the technology industry and customer success. He was most recently President and Chief Operating Officer of Customer Experience Solutions at Infor, a leading ERP provider. Prior to that, he served as Infor's Executive Vice President of Global Professional Services. In both roles, Frank contributed to remarkable growth across renewals, services and subscription revenue, and built new annual recurring revenue streams and service and support offerings. Before Infor, he held similar leadership roles in professional services and customer solutions with Adobe and Hitachi, and garnered deep people and process optimization experience while serving as a consultant at Deloitte and Andersen Consulting.

With Frank's appointment, Coupa is also announcing that Mark Rigg will be departing the company as its former Chief Customer Officer. "We would like to honor Mark's many contributions to Coupa and its incredible customer community over the past seven years. Mark has been a stalwart partner to many within our customer base, and has helped build a leading support organization that truly lives our values of relentlessly focusing on customer success," said Turner.

About Coupa

Coupa makes margins multiply through its community-generated AI and industry leading total spend management platform for businesses large and small. Coupa AI is informed by trillions of dollars of direct and indirect spend data across a global network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers. We empower you with the ability to predict, prescribe, and automate smarter, more profitable business decisions to improve operating margins. Coupa is the margin multiplier company™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Coupa Software