John Galt Announces Its Bi-Annual Scholarship Recipient: Sara Wilson

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The scholarship committee at John Galt Solutions reviewed over 127 applications for its third biannual Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders. One recipient was selected from an abundance of qualified applicants - a person who stood out not only for their dedication to their career in sustainable supply chain but also for their great potential as a strong future leader in the supply chain industry.

Sara Wilson, recipient of the Future Supply Chain Leaders Higher Education Scholarship from John Galt Solutions, January 2020

John Galt Solutions congratulates Sara Wilson from The University of Utah. Sara will receive a $10,000 scholarship towards her tuition and John Galt Solutions will be curious to follow her career to see how her future in the supply chain industry unfolds. We look forward to seeing her realize her goals of making a big difference in sustainability and helping to create a more environmentally friendly world.

"Sara stood out as someone deeply committed to using their education to help make the world a better place," said Anne Omrod, CEO. "Part of this scholarship is finding individuals who both showcase potential for supply chain leadership and putting those skills to use for the greater good - we couldn't have found a better fit than Sara Wilson."

John Galt Solutions launched this scholarship to support the next generation of expert forecasters and supply chain leaders who show a strong commitment to their career in one of these fields, as well as demonstrating a desire to make positive change in the world. We are proud that we have now made a difference in the lives and education of three committed students of supply chain. Sara is a worthy addition to our scholarship alumni and will go on to great things, standing out among the next generation of passionate change-makers in supply chain.

In response to winning the scholarship, Sara says, "Receiving this generous scholarship will enable me to further immerse in my education and career, and ultimately achieve my goal to implement sustainability in supply chains and operations around the world. I can see this goal is now in the near future, thanks to John Galt Solutions. My gratitude for this scholarship cannot be expressed enough."

Sara's passion for the environment stems from a six-week cultural exchange she did in Panama during high school and she is cementing this interest into formal education by taking a minor in Environmental and Sustainability Studies. She also has a strong interest in helping charities, and her extracurricular school activities include the Supply Chain Club and Marching Band.

The John Galt Solutions Higher Education Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders has two open calls for applications each year - one in Spring/Summer and one in Fall/Winter, awarding $10,000 to two worthy individuals. More information available via the John Galt Solutions Scholarship web page. The next call for applications will open in mid-March 2020.

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of a complex supply chain. John Galt's Atlas Planning is a unified end-to-end supply chain planning platform that helps increase forecast accuracy, optimize inventory levels and maximize supply chain performance. Since its founding in 1996, John Galt Solutions has built a proven track record of providing affordable, automated demand and inventory management services for consumer-driven supply chains. We have an unmatched ability to configure tailored solutions for customers, regardless of size, industry or business challenge, that save both time and money by compressing implementation periods and delivering intelligent information that positively impact the bottom line. To learn more, please visit www.johngalt.com. Contact our press office at 312-701-9026.

