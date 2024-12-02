John Hancock Adds New Apple Watch Series 10 to its Vitality Program

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock announced it is now offering the latest Apple Watch models to eligible life insurance customers participating in the John Hancock Vitality Program, which rewards customers for the everyday things they do to live longer, healthier, better lives. Beginning this November, John Hancock Vitality PLUS members can earn Apple Watch Series 10, or Apple Watch SE, for as little as $25, plus tax, by staying active. They can also choose an Apple Watch Ultra 2 for an additional upgrade fee.

Apple Watch models offer a variety of advanced health and fitness features including activity metrics, sleep tracking and insights into overnight health metrics, heart health notifications, safety offerings like Emergency SOS and Fall Detection, and more. Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest Apple Watch yet, featuring the biggest, most advanced display of any Apple Watch, new sleep apnea notifications; faster charging; plus new health and fitness insights in watchOS 11 with the Vitals app and training load.

"We're always excited to add the latest in technology, like Apple Watch Series 10, to the array of cutting-edge health tools we offer our Vitality members to help them take control of their health and wellness," said Lindsay Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer and Global Head of Behavioral Insurance Strategy and Delivery, John Hancock. "Apple Watch Series 10 delivers actionable health and fitness insights that are an important component of the John Hancock Vitality Program which combines education, resources, screening tests, and more so that our customers can create personalized approaches that help increase not just their lifespan, but also their healthspan."

To date, Apple Watch has been an extremely popular and effective aspect of the John Hancock Vitality Program. A recent analysis of John Hancock Vitality members showed that Apple Watch users are more engaged in the program, earning roughly 7x more points in their current program year compared to non-Apple Watch users.1

Vitality PLUS customers who take part in the Apple Watch program make an initial payment of $25, plus tax, and pay the remaining balance monthly over the course of two years. Monthly payments can be reduced to as little as $0 with regular activity. The Vitality Points earned toward Apple Watch can also lead to additional rewards and discounts, including savings on life insurance premiums.

Learn more about John Hancock Vitality and how customers can earn Apple Watch through the program here.

____________________________ 1 2023 data collected includes Vitality PLUS members who have linked an Apple Watch to the Vitality Program.

About John Hancock

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Vitality

Vitality Global is a leading health and wellbeing company offering smart InsurTech with the goal to build a healthier world. Vitality Global is responsible for Discovery's expansion of Shared-value Insurance beyond South Africa and the United Kingdom. Through partnerships with forward-thinking insurers and employers, Vitality Global unlocks shared-value insurance – impacting 42+ million people across 41+ markets.

Vitality Global offers personalised health and wellness solutions to both individuals and organisations to inspire healthy change. Guided by a core purpose to make people healthier, Vitality Global achieves this through the Vitality programme – a behavioural-change platform that educates, encourages and enables heathier decision making. The effect is positive for all stakeholders – members benefit from better health, financial rewards and additional incentives; employers' benefit from healthier, more productive, and more engaged employees; and Vitality benefits from a healthier membership base. For more information, visit vitalityglobal.com.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are available only to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, may vary based on the type of insurance policy purchased and the state where the policy was issued, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy. To be eligible to earn rewards and discounts by participating in the Vitality program, the insured must register for Vitality and in most instances also complete the Vitality Healthy Review (VHR).

Apple Watch program is not available in New York or Puerto Rico. Apple Watches ordered through John Hancock Vitality may not be shipped to addresses in Guam. Once you become a Vitality PLUS member and complete the Vitality Health Review (VHR), you can order Apple Watch by electronically signing, at checkout, a Retail Installment Agreement with the Vitality Group, for the retail price of the watch. After an initial payment of $25 plus tax, over the next two years, monthly out-of-pocket payments are based on the number of Standard Workouts (10,000 to 14,999 steps) and Advanced Workouts (15,000 steps) or the applicable Active Calorie or heart rate thresholds. The step counts required for Standard and Advanced Workouts are reduced for members beginning at age 71+. One-time upgrade fees plus taxes apply if you choose (GPS + Cellular) versions of Apple Watch, larger watch case sizes, and certain bands and case materials or Apple Watch Ultra. For more information, please visit JohnHancock.com. Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion. Apple Watch is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. All rights reserved.

Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch SE require an iPhone Xs or later with iOS 18 or later.

Insurance policies and/or associated riders and features may not be available in all states.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

