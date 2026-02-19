John Hancock Enhances Hybrid Life Insurance Product, LifeCare, as Insurer's Longevity Preparedness Index Finds Most Adults Underprepared for Aging

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock is announcing meaningful enhancements to LifeCare, its hybrid indexed universal life product with long-term care (LTC) benefits. LifeCare, which builds on John Hancock's commitment to helping people live longer, healthier, better lives, offers protection and flexibility to customers.

The enhancements follow John Hancock's recently released Longevity Preparedness Index (LPI), a new framework in collaboration with MIT AgeLab measuring Americans' readiness to thrive as they age, which revealed that while people are living longer, most are underprepared for the realities of aging across eight critical domains.1 Respondents scored just a 64 (on a scale of 0 to 100) in the Finance domain and a 42 in Care, the lowest score of all eight domains in the LPI.1 The LPI also found that few US adults know who will care for them as they age or how they will afford that care, and just 16 percent have planned with their family how they want to be cared for as they age.1

"The inaugural Longevity Preparedness Index showed us that Americans are increasingly aware of the challenges of aging, but many still lack the education, resources and tools to prepare effectively and holistically," said Hector Martinez, Head of Insurance for John Hancock. "LifeCare is designed to help bridge the gaps that exist in longevity preparedness—providing growth potential and flexibility, while empowering people to gain more control with a life insurance product that protects what they've worked so hard to build and adapts to their care needs."

LifeCare is designed to provide benefits that have the opportunity to increase over time, offering a meaningful death benefit and guaranteed monthly long-term care benefits, both of which may increase based on increases in the policy's account value. LifeCare customers also have access to John Hancock Vitality®, which provides education, resources, incentives and rewards that may help improve their health and longevity. Eligible John Hancock Vitality members also get access to innovative tools and technology, including GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test, Galleri, and Prenuvo's whole-body MRI scan.

LifeCare features a fully digital application process and streamlined underwriting to simplify the purchase experience. Many customers may receive instant underwriting decisions and policies in fewer than seven days. At the time of a long-term care claim, LifeCare allows customers to choose the benefit payment structure that works best for them. For example, a policyholder could elect to receive benefits via indemnity up to the IRS per-diem limit and then elect reimbursement beyond that up to the policy limits, should they have additional expenses.



1 The Longevity Preparedness Index. John Hancock and the MIT Age Lab. October 15, 2025.

"We are constantly seeking ways to provide coverage to as many clients as possible and offer them a streamlined underwriting decision and experience. LifeCare is a great example of this, where we have a range of risk classes available, even Preferred, and no paramedical exam or labs are required," said Martinez. "We're proud to bring LifeCare to market as a truly differentiated offering in the linked-benefit space. It offers strong value for the consumer and is another example of our commitment to helping people live longer, healthier, better lives."*

*Hector Martinez is a spokesperson for John Hancock and has a financial interest in the company as an officer and employee.

The Longevity Preparedness Index was conducted online and by phone interview in English, sourced through the NORC AmeriSpeak Panel. The sample was a US representative sample comprised of 1,307 Americans, aged 18 and up, with specific oversamples of Non-Hispanic Black panelists, Hispanic panelists, and Non-Hispanic Asian American and Pacific Islander panelists to ensure adequate sample size for sub-group analysis. During analysis, survey responses were weighted to represent the US population. Survey data were collected from May 14th, 2025, to June 5th, 2025, with a median survey length of approximately 25 minutes per respondent. LPI scores can range from 0 (not at all prepared for longevity) to 100 (completely prepared for longevity). The overall LPI is composed of 8 domains. Domain scores are each calculated independently and can range from 0 to 100. All eight domain scores were averaged to calculate the overall LPI score. Eight to 26 unique survey items are used to represent preparedness for each domain. Each domain captures positive behaviors toward longevity preparedness and awareness of the importance of a domain. Missing data were handled by imputation based on modal scores by age, gender, and income. Based on respondents aged 65-85, survey items were weighted to indicate their contribution to preparedness within a domain. Items with low weights were removed from score calculation. Behavioral scores (weight 75%) and awareness responses (weight 25%) were combined to create a domain score that can range from 0 to 100. The Longevity Preparedness Index was developed in collaboration with MIT AgeLab and funded by John Hancock. John Hancock provided financial support for the research but did not influence the findings, methodology, or conclusions.

