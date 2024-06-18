John Hancock Becomes First Life Insurer to Offer Customers Discounted Access to Prenuvo Whole-Body MRI Scans

Collaboration Expands Access to Preventative Health Innovations That Can Help John Hancock Customers Live Longer, Healthier, Better Lives™️

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock, a unit of Toronto-based Manulife, today announced it is the first insurer in the U.S. to offer discounted access to Prenuvo's1 state-of-the-art, whole-body MRI scans to eligible John Hancock Vitality customers.2

An industry first, John Hancock Vitality members will receive a $500 discount3 on Prenuvo's whole-body scans. With this offering, John Hancock strengthens its commitment to providing customers access to cutting-edge technology and screening tools that enable members to take proactive steps to better understand and make more informed choices about their health. This builds on John Hancock's investments in proactive and preventative health. John Hancock was also the first life insurer to offer customers access to GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test , Galleri.

"Early detection for cancer, lifestyle diseases, neurological diseases, and countless other health issues can make a world of difference for not just individuals and their families, but for society, our healthcare system, and our business," said Brooks Tingle, president and CEO, John Hancock. "That's why, at John Hancock, we're committed to offering our customers access to emerging technologies that can help them take control of their health and hopefully drive better outcomes. We're thrilled to bring Prenuvo's visionary MRI technology to our customers."

Data shows that six in 10 Americans live with a chronic illness, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, or other conditions. These represent one of the nation's leading causes of disability and drivers of the nation's annual health care spending.4 Prenuvo's cutting-edge whole-body scan can identify 500+ conditions, including most solid tumors which can be detected as early as stage 1, in addition to aneurysms, cysts, and more.

"Out of the $4.5 trillion spent on healthcare in the US, less than 4% is allocated to preventative care. That needs to change," said Andrew Lacy, CEO and founder of Prenuvo. "Our collaboration with John Hancock marks the first step towards making preventative healthcare more accessible to consumers, and we're excited to expand this partnership in the future as part of our ongoing efforts to engage with the insurance industry."

After receiving a scan, qualified John Hancock Vitality members will have the opportunity to review their report with a nurse practitioner arranged by Prenuvo. Individual reports will not be shared with John Hancock and will not impact a customer's current life insurance coverage, pricing, or status in the John Hancock Vitality Program.

John Hancock Vitality is available with the company's life insurance policies — offering education, support, incentives, and rewards to encourage customers to take everyday steps toward a longer, healthier, better life. John Hancock and Prenuvo hope to explore additional ways to expand the collaboration in the future.

Learn more about John Hancock Vitality and Prenuvo .

1 The Prenuvo scan is currently available for customers 18 years of age and older. All U.S. locations, with the exception of the Prenuvo location in Boston, which is dedicated to the Hercules Research Study, are eligible for the John Hancock Vitality discount. Prenuvo currently has several clinics open across the U.S., with plans to open more clinics in the upcoming months. For a full list of clinics, check here. 2 Discounted access to Prenuvo's whole-body MRI scans will be offered to all eligible John Hancock Vitality Customers aged 18 and older who have completed the Vitality Health Review (VHR). 3 The Prenuvo whole body scan retails for $2,499 and is currently not covered by health insurance. 4 National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health (NCCDPHP).

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Prenuvo

Prenuvo makes MRI scanning for early detection of cancer, "silent killers" like aneurysms, and other diseases more widely accessible. Combining cutting-edge quantification and analysis technology with radiation-free and non-invasive full-body scans, Prenuvo's patient-centric design is optimized to assess the body holistically and in under 60 minutes, compared with the 4-5 hours it would take to achieve this level of insight from conventional MRI scans.

Prenuvo is backed by leading venture capital firms and investors in health, fitness and category-defining consumer brands such as Felicis Ventures [investors in Fitbit (IPO), Guardant Health (IPO) and Ring (acq. by Amazon)], 23AndMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, Nest founder Tony Fadell, Eric Schmidt, Cindy Crawford, Lasker award recipient Dr. Timothy A. Springer and Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber.

Prenuvo clinics are currently open in New York, Redwood City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boca Raton, Chicago, Bethesda (DC metro area), Vancouver, and a partner location in Minneapolis.

Disclosures

The Prenuvo scan should not be considered as a replacement to any standard clinical guidelines-based screening for specific types of cancer or other health conditions. The Prenuvo scan is subject to the completion of an MRI safety assessment as well as a medical intake review by Prenuvo. Please contact your own healthcare provider with any specific questions regarding your health or medical conditions.

As with any medical test, there are limitations, which make it impossible for the Prenuvo scan to detect all malignancies and disease conditions. It is also possible that there may be findings that upon further diagnostic testing are not significant or might not require immediate medical intervention. Please see Prenuvo's website for additional information about the scan.

There may be additional costs for diagnostic testing. You are fully responsible for any costs related to the scan or additional diagnostic testing. There is no coordination between John Hancock and any health benefits you may receive from an insurance policy, health plan, or any other wellness programs you may be enrolled in.

John Hancock does not receive individual scan results from Prenuvo, nor does it know which customers have requested or taken the scan. For purposes of research, validation of assumptions and evaluation of future health and wellness offerings, John Hancock may receive aggregated and deidentified data from Prenuvo from time to time. Your results will have no impact on your current life insurance coverage. Like other medical tests you elect, a decision to take the Prenuvo scan, and the results of the scan, may need to be disclosed in a new application for insurance coverage, and thus could affect your access to future insurance coverage and the price of such coverage.

John Hancock is not an affiliate of Prenuvo. The Prenuvo scan is developed and administered by Prenuvo and its affiliated professional entities. John Hancock does not provide medical advice or guidance on further diagnostic testing or treatment following the Prenuvo scan, is not involved in the design or administration of the Prenuvo scan and is not responsible for the accuracy or performance of the Prenuvo scan.

At this time, John Hancock does not expect that it will be required to report the value of the Prenuvo test discount to the IRS as income to you. This material does not constitute tax or legal advice and neither John Hancock nor any of its agents, employees or registered representatives are in the business of offering such advice. You should consult your own tax professional.

Discounted access to the Prenuvo scan through the John Hancock Vitality Program is not currently available to customers with policies issued in Guam, Idaho, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Puerto Rico and Vermont. Prenuvo offers limited locations for scans. Please see Prenuvo's website for current locations. Discount does not apply to locations outside of the U.S or the Boston location as it's fully dedicated to a research study that doesn't allow any promotional pricing.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are available only to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, may vary based on the type of insurance policy purchased and the state where the policy was issued, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy. The offer of discounted access to the Prenuvo scan is also subject to change.

Insurance products issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116.

MLINY060924316-1

SOURCE John Hancock